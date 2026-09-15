Is Hulu down? Users report p-dev323 error as video streaming stops working

Hulu appears to be experiencing an outage, with users across the US reporting problems with video streaming. Many users say they are seeing the p-dev323 error when trying to watch content.

Downdetector reports

Hulu appears to be experiencing an outage in US. (UnSplash)

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According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of problems began coming in around 5:10 p.m. EDT on Monday. Most users reported issues with video streaming.

One user wrote, “Hulu isn’t letting me play any shows right now. The one time I get to sit down while lil man is napping and it’s not working…. Good thing they’re on Disney too! Hehe.”

Another user said, “Hulu hasn't been working.”

Social media reports

Many users also took to social media to report the issue.

One person wrote, “Trying to watch a crime doc and Hulu is down.”

Another added, “Trying to watch something on Hulu and it just won’t load.”

Hulu's response

Hulu responded to one user on X at 5:20 p.m., saying, “Sorry to hear that! We're not currently seeing widespread outage reports on our end, but we'd be glad to investigate further if you let us know in further detail what behavior you're experiencing and what device you're using to stream.”

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{{^usCountry}} The cause of the reported outage is not yet known. It is also unclear when the issue will be resolved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cause of the reported outage is not yet known. It is also unclear when the issue will be resolved. {{/usCountry}}

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