Is Hulu down? Users report p-dev323 error as video streaming stops working

Hulu appears to be experiencing an outage, with users across the US reporting problems with video streaming. Many users say they are seeing the p-dev323 error when trying to watch content.
Downdetector reports
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According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of problems began coming in around 5:10 p.m. EDT on Monday. Most users reported issues with video streaming.
One user wrote, “Hulu isn’t letting me play any shows right now. The one time I get to sit down while lil man is napping and it’s not working…. Good thing they’re on Disney too! Hehe.”
Another user said, “Hulu hasn't been working.”
Social media reports
Many users also took to social media to report the issue.
One person wrote, “Trying to watch a crime doc and Hulu is down.”
Another added, “Trying to watch something on Hulu and it just won’t load.”
Hulu's response
Hulu responded to one user on X at 5:20 p.m., saying, “Sorry to hear that! We're not currently seeing widespread outage reports on our end, but we'd be glad to investigate further if you let us know in further detail what behavior you're experiencing and what device you're using to stream.”
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The cause of the reported outage is not yet known. It is also unclear when the issue will be resolved.
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The cause of the reported outage is not yet known. It is also unclear when the issue will be resolved.
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.