Is Hunter Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ missing? Bizarre rumor about Kody and Janelle Brown's son resurfaces

A bizarre claim about Sister Wives star Hunter Brown has resurfaced after months, once again causing confusion among the fans of TLC's beloved reality TV show. After first surfacing earlier in March this year, rumors that Hunter Brown is missing have gone viral again. Hunter Brown (R) with Christine Brown of 'Sister Wives' (M).(christine_brownsw/ Instagram)

Over the last couple of days, social media, especially Facebook, has been flooded by posts and links to reports claiming that Hunter Brown, the son of Kody and Janelle Brown, has disappeared. However, like earlier, the claims are false as no report confirms that Hunter Brown is missing.

Here's one such post on Facebook.

Despite there being no official update about Hunter Brown's alleged disappearance, on Monday, a missing person poster surfaced on X stating that Brown has been missing since November 2 from Everett, Washington. A phone number, allegedly of the Everett Police Department, is provided in the viral poster.

The poster is visibly fake, as Hunter has been identified as a 38-year-old male in the reports. He was born in 1997, which makes him 28 years old. Below is the viral missing poster.

Past Rumors Of Hunter Brown Going Missing

As mentioned before, this is not the first time rumors about Hunter Brown going missing have surfaced. Earlier, in March 2025, rumors claimed that Hunter Brown had been found after being missing for two days. Similar posts went viral then and were eventually debunked. Like the current slew of rumors about Brown, those were also false.

Brown, one of the children of Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, has featured throughout the series. Hunter grew up in Utah, Wyoming, and later Las Vegas and Flagstaff as the family relocated. He attended the U.S. Air Force Academy. After graduating, he continued his career in the Air Force.