In the United States, Labor Day 2026 will be observed on Monday, September 7. An annual holiday, the day honors contributions and achievements of American workers and is traditionally observed on the first Monday of September.

Is Labor Day a federal holiday in US? Are schools closed? What to know (Pexel - representational image)

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While some holidays fall on a fixed date, Labor Day moves between September 1 and September 7 depending on the calendar.

Is Labor Day a federal holiday in the United States?

Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States, and is specifically included among the legal public holidays under US federal law, which says that Labor Day is observed on the first Monday of September.

Therefore, this year, federal offices will observe Labor Day on Monday, September 7.

Government offices and many banks and financial institutions are usually closed. However, private businesses can decide independently whether to remain open or closed.

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President Grover Cleveland signed legislation on June 28, 1894, making the first Monday of September a national legal holiday. The decision was made during a period of intense labour unrest in the United States.

The US saw widespread violence and federal intervention during the Pullman Strike of 1894, a major railroad-related labour dispute. Labor Day was established amid efforts to address tensions between workers, employers and the government.

The law established the first Monday in September as Labor Day. The arrangement continues today.

Are schools closed?

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Most US public schools are closed on Labor Day. School districts typically do not hold classes because Labor Day is a federal holiday and is widely recognized as a public holiday.

However, individual school districts and states determine school calendars. Parents and students should check their local academic calendar for confirmation.

In many parts of the country, Labor Day falls near the beginning of the US school year. This makes the holiday a long weekend shortly after classes resume.