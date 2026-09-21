Is Letterboxd down? Thousands report app issues – what we know

Letterboxd appeared to suffer a widespread outage on Sunday night, with thousands of users reporting problems accessing the popular film-tracking platform. Downdetector, which monitors user-submitted outage reports, showed a sharp spike in complaints over the past hour.

Users across multiple regions reported problems accessing Letterboxd late on Sunday, with Downdetector showing a sharp rise in outage reports. (LetterBoxd | X )

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According to Downdetector, 70% of reported problems were related to the Letterboxd app, while 11% involved login issues and 10% affected the website. The remaining reports covered other connectivity problems.

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Users flood social media with outage complaints

Many users said they were unable to open the app, refresh film pages or access their watchlists.

The outage quickly drew attention on social media as users turned to X and other platforms to check whether others were experiencing similar problems.

One user on X wrote, “GUYS IS LETTERBOXD DOWN??? I WAS ABOUT TO LOG THE RE MOVIE BUT THE APP WONT OPEN.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another user on X wrote, “half the time i’ve opened letterboxd this week, the app is completely unusable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user on X wrote, “half the time i’ve opened letterboxd this week, the app is completely unusable.” {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, “ust finished a movie and letterboxd is still down. Okay thanks.”

Downdetector's public comment section also quickly filled with reactions as users shared their frustration.

One user wrote, "I just want to check Moulin Rouge! I shouldn't have to be here," referring to having to visit Downdetector instead of Letterboxd.

Another user wrote, “uhm how will my 3 followers know how i feel about resident evil if i can’t post something witty about it immediately”

While individual reports do not confirm a platform-wide outage, large spikes on Downdetector often indicate widespread service disruptions affecting multiple users simultaneously.

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“Hang in there”

Letterboxd had not publicly confirmed the cause of the reported issues but has updated its users with a quirky message.

The app's X account posted an image of Spider-Man hanging in between two buildings. The image is captioned, “Hang in there.”

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They added, “Our team is aware of an outage affecting service and working to restore access as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience and support.”