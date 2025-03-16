Is Mexico really requiring U.S. citizens to get a visa?

There have been social media posts claiming that Mexico is now requiring a visa for U.S. citizens travelling to the country. These messages suggest that the new rule is in response to measures taken by the Trump administration. With spring break approaching, many travellers are concerned about whether this visa requirement is legitimate. To clear up the confusion, NBC 7 has investigated the claims to determine whether U.S. citizens need a visa to visit Mexico. Claims that Mexico is requiring visas for U.S. citizens are false. The consul general confirmed no changes in visa policies.(Representational Image)

Do US citizens require a visa to visit Mexico?

The consul general of Mexico in Los Angeles told Carlos González Gutiérrez shared with the media outlet, “There has been absolutely no change in the recent weeks or months or years about our visa policies. As a U.S. citizen, you do not need a visa in order to go to Mexico." The fake posts on social media are generating a lot of confusion and misleading information among people. 40 million tourists visit Mexico every year and most of them are from the US.

Gonzalez added, “It would be counterproductive. We would be shooting ourselves in the foot."

According to experts, it is becoming increasingly difficult to determine what is real or not, as artificial intelligence (AI) is now being used to create highly convincing videos that manipulate images, faces, and voices to spread false information. With technology advancing so rapidly, distinguishing fact from fiction has never been more challenging, as reported by NBC7.

Where to get verified details for travelling to Mexico?

The official trusted source for visa information for travel to Mexico is the National Institute of Migration. On its website, there is a list of countries whose citizens do not require a visa to travel to Mexico, and the United States is included.

Additionally, the websites of Mexican consulates in the United States feature a section dedicated to services for foreigners. This section provides detailed information about travel requirements and visa applications.

While a visa is not a requirement for Americans travelling to Mexico, there are other documents required from foreigners to visit the country which include multiple migration forms, or FMM, which are available on the National Institute of Migration website. And od course do bring the US passport as well.