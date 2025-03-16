Menu Explore
Man set on fire near Times Square; NYPD launches manhunt for suspect

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 16, 2025 05:45 PM IST

In Times Square, a man was set on fire early this morning, prompting an urgent search by the NYPD for the suspect.

The NYPD is urgently searching for a suspect following a horrific incident in Times Square, where a man was set on fire early this morning. Police responded to a 911 call at 3:55 a.m. after reports of a person ablaze at the intersection of 41st Street and 7th Avenue. Authorities are now investigating the disturbing attack and working to identify the perpetrator.

Following a man being set on fire in Times Square, NYPD is urgently searching for the suspect.(Representational image- Unsplash )
Following a man being set on fire in Times Square, NYPD is urgently searching for the suspect.(Representational image- Unsplash )

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

