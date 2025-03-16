Man set on fire near Times Square; NYPD launches manhunt for suspect

The NYPD is urgently searching for a suspect following a horrific incident in Times Square, where a man was set on fire early this morning. Police responded to a 911 call at 3:55 a.m. after reports of a person ablaze at the intersection of 41st Street and 7th Avenue. Authorities are now investigating the disturbing attack and working to identify the perpetrator.

