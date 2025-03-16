Menu Explore
Elon Musk sparks buzz again with the return of his controversial haircut

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 16, 2025 07:27 PM IST

Elon Musk is bringing back his unconventional haircut that went viral earlier due to its resemblance to Adolf Hitler.

It seems Elon Musk is drawing inspiration from his own viral haircut. He is bringing it back. Earlier this month, old photos of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO from 2021 resurfaced. The photos showed him with a distinctive, unconventional haircut. Now it appears the tech mogul is bringing back the controversial look which quickly caught the public's attention.

Elon Musk is reintroducing his unconventional haircut, which gained notoriety earlier this month for its resemblance to Adolf Hitler's style. (REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo)
Elon Musk is reintroducing his unconventional haircut, which gained notoriety earlier this month for its resemblance to Adolf Hitler's style. (REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo)

Musk goes back to his controversial haircut

Musk’s haircut went viral earlier this month as many found it similar to the looks kept by Adolf Hitler and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un which began a controversy online. However, it seems that he was unbothered by the buzz his haircut created online as Musk is bringing back the look.

In the latest post shared by him on X, the 53-year-old posed with his 4-year-old son X A-Xii. Along with the picture he wrote, “Going back to this haircut.” While he did not specify the exact haircut he was referring to, the haircut he does at the moment does look similar to his 2021 style which many netizens compared with Hitler’s. The picture Musk posted showed side shaves with long waves at the top of the head.

Netizens react to Musk’s new haircut

A user wrote on X, “what’s the haircut name?” A second user wrote, “Similar to a former world leader. I like it!” A third user wrote, “Bro chill my girl uses this app.”

Another user wrote, “So long as you are ready for the memes!” while one wrote, “Did you know hitIer also got haircuts.”

Many users also suggested Musk to try other hairstyles as one user wrote, “Elon, instead try this...”

Another user suggested, “I like this.”

