Is Natalie Harp behind Trump's White House media ban? CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reveals what angered POTUS

CNN's Kaitlan Collins asserted that Natalie Harp, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump, presented the US President with media coverage that subsequently prompted the White House to revoke CNN, MSNBC, and Politico's access credentials, a new report claims.

Kaitlan Collins reported that Trump revoked access to CNN, MSNBC, and Politico after Natalie Harp presented media coverage that angered him. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Citing anonymous sources in her CNN report, Collins on Monday asserted that Trump got infuriated after Harp displayed a Politico infographic and television segments to him, Newsweek reported.

According to CNN, Trump's principal advisers, such as chief of staff Susie Wiles and Vice President JD Vance, were absent from the White House during Trump's decision-making process on Friday.

Who is Natalie Harp?

Deep Dive What prompted Trump to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House? Trump reportedly became angered after senior advisor Natalie Harp presented him with media coverage that included segments critical of his administration, leading to the decision to revoke access for these outlets. How are CNN, MS NOW, and Politico responding to the White House ban? The three news organizations have filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, arguing that the ban violates their First Amendment rights and limits public access to independent journalism. Why does Trump consider the reporting from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico as 'fake news'? Trump has accused these outlets of continuously publishing what he perceives as false, negative stories about his administration, stating that he is tired of seeing 'fake news' in the press.

Harp has maintained a consistent position within Trump's inner circle throughout the years. Her connection to the President has drawn increased attention following Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff's remarks during his reelection campaign, in which he specifically referenced her while delivering criticism directed at the POTUS.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Major TV networks back CNN amid Trump ban, suspend White House pool coverage, ‘There will be no replacement…’ Trump's ban on 3 media organisations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Major TV networks back CNN amid Trump ban, suspend White House pool coverage, ‘There will be no replacement…’ Trump's ban on 3 media organisations {{/usCountry}}

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Three news organizations that were prohibited from accessing the White House by Trump have now initiated a First Amendment legal action to regain their credentials.

Following confirmation of the lawsuit, Trump posted a statement on Truth Social Monday morning, stating, “The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America.”

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"It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!"

Major media firms back CNN

Bryan Boughton, the director of the Fox News Washington bureau and serving as the current television pool chair responsible for White House coverage, stated via email on Monday: "This is to advise that, effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President."

"This follows the White House's position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place."

Why did Trump ban 3 media outlets?

Trump was questioned by members of the press regarding the rationale for implementing the ban. In his response, the president clarified that he was not reacting to any particular news story, but rather stated, “it's really just cumulative stories over the last two years. You get sick of it.”