The relationship between Donald Trump and his 35-year-old aide has sparked intense speculation over the last week. The speculation has been triggered by Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff, who attacked Trump over his relationship with Natalie Harp at a campaign event.

US President Donald Trump and aide Natalie Harp (R) exit Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on August 16, 2026. (AFP)

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“He doesn’t want to do the job," Ossoff said referring to Trump. "He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie [Harp] on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

The internet was quick to catch on. Since then, multiple reports have emerged from anonymous sources alleging that Trump and Harp share an "unusually close" relationship. For instance, a New York Time recently documented how Harp leaves a "highly personal" notes to the president. One such note reportedly read, "you're all that matters to me." Journalist Michael Wolf reported that Trump and Harp's relationship is kind of "Christian devotional relationship." Trump's camp has denied the claims.

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{{^usCountry}} And then, to complicate matters further for the 79-year-old President, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, "doesn't like" speculation about an affair between Trump and Harp. No wonder the 35-year-old is the DC's hottest gossip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And then, to complicate matters further for the 79-year-old President, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, "doesn't like" speculation about an affair between Trump and Harp. No wonder the 35-year-old is the DC's hottest gossip. {{/usCountry}}

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While day-by-day social media speculate about the relationship between Donald Trump and Natalie Harp, there is a heightened interest in the past romantic relationships of Natalie Harp, as well. In this article, we will take a look at Natalie Harp family, her parents and siblings. The 35-year-old White House aide is not married.

Natalie Harp Is Not Married: Know About Her Family

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Natalie Harp is not married. There are no publicly documented records of her relationships. In fact, very little is known about her from before she became associated with Trump's presidential campaign in 2020. She rose to fame as a cancer survivor who advocated for Trump's Right to Try push, arguing it saved her life. She has no publicly documented relationships from before or after joining Donald Trump's team.

Harp's father, Robert Harp, was a professor at Biola University's Crowell School of Business in California. He died on July 17, 2020, at age 61 of suicide.

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Jill Harp is her mother. She has been described in reports as a conservative by Preston Harp, Jill and Robert's son and Natalie's brother. Preston and Jill are reportedly estranged.

Preston studied at Biola briefly, then earned a philosophy degree from Chapman University. He eventually moved to Nicaragua, where he has been involved with an American peace activist. Preston has been openly critical of his sister's association with the president.