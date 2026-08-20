Is Patrick Clancy missing? Alleged 'hot mic' trial audio viral after recent sighting with new wife Rachel Danis

As the Lindsay Clancy trial entered Day 17 on Thursday, August 19, a lot of attention is being focused on Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of the suspect. The attention has increased after the Day 17 of the trial ended abruptly - for the second straight day.

Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband, Patrick Clancy. (via REUTERS)

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Thursday's court session at Plymouth Superior Court in Massachusetts comes after the court session was abruptly called off on yesterday after lunch. However, the jurors were dismissed after only 30 minutes of testimony.

Ht.com had reported that it was likely a witness scheduling issue that caused the court to abruptly cancel the session. Judge William Sullivan said at the court that the trial was being called off Wednesday because of "unforeseen circumstances." He also asked public not to speculate about the cause.

However, an alleged hot mic moment from the courtroom has gone viral on social media, fueling claims about what could have prompted Wednesday and Thursday's abrupt court breaks. According to multiple social media posts, a hot mic moment from the trial allegedly caught the prosecutor saying that Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, has gone missing.

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A voice clip, allegedly from the trial, purportedly documents an individual saying surreptitiously, "Patrick is missing" and "Patrick did not show up today."

The clip has gone viral across TikTok, Facebook and X, garnering millions of views and spreading the claim that Patrick Clancy has allegedly gone missing.

Ht.com could not confirm the authenticity of the viral hot mic audio. No verified source has confirmed that Patrick Clancy was supposed to testify but has gone missing.

Here's the viral video:

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When was Patrick Clancy Last Seen- Viral Vacation Photos

Patrick Clancy was recently seen vacationing in New York with his current wife, Dr. Rachel Danis. The duo was photographed lounging by a pool by TMZ.

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According to the TMZ report, Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis were last seen at an apartment in Manhattan last Thursday (August 13). Citing an eyewitness, TMZ added that Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis talked among themselves appearing "visibly stressed." They also spent a long time looking at their phones.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy on suicide watch? Fact-checking claims as speculations about Patrick Clancy-Rachel Danis rise amid trial

What Happened On Day 17 Of Lindsay Clancy Trial

Thursday's court proceedings focused on the testimony of Sheila Cavanaugh, a board-certified chaplain at Brigham and Women's Hospital, where Lindsay Clancy was admitted after attempting to take her own life after killing her children. Cavanaugh said that she spoke with Lindsay Clancy at least 14 times, starting January 31, 2024.

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"Her emotional state was very neutral, a flat affect, but I remember vividly the first thing she said to me," Cavanaugh said.

"We had been praying together, and so when I went in on Tuesday the 31st, she said to me as I held her hand to comfort her, 'I am so glad my children are safe.'"