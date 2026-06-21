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Is PlayStation Network down? Thousands report server issues amid widespread outage

PlayStation Network faced a widespread outage Sunday, with over 5,000 users reporting server access issues on DownDetector, disrupting online services.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 10:02 pm IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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Thousands of users of Sony's flagship gaming console, PlayStation Network, reported issues with accessing the network on Sunday afternoon. Most complained about problems with the PlayStation Network servers.

Representational image.(Bloomberg)

More than 5000 people are reporting issues on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' report. Users complained about getting various error codes while trying to access services on the PlayStation Network, such as the PSN Store and the PlayStation Plus features were not working.

Also read: Is Disney Plus down? Thousands report error codes amid widespread outage

PlayStation Network is down more nearly 6,000 people on Sunday afternoon. (Down Detector)

“Having issues with my PlayStation Network. It says I'm online but won't let me sign in to Final Fantasy XIV. My stream is going to be late today as I figure out what's going on. Either the network is down and it's showing I'm online or my PS5 is being stupid,” said another.

Also read: ‘Two important people in my life, an Indian and a Pakistani’: JD Vance during US-Iran peace talks in Switzerland

“PlayStation It’s the weekend and the PlayStation network is down. Great job," said one sarcastically.

“Playstation network is down for me and a lot of other people. No games will play despite it saying services signed in,” added another.

Sony's PlayStation network boasts a huge 125 million monthly active users worldwide, making it one of the highest used gaming consoles in the industry.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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