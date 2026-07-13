Is Steam down? Thousands complain issues with launching games; ‘something went wrong’

Thousands of users with the gaming platform Steam reported issues with launching games on Monday afternoon, according to DownDetector.
Many users of Steam complained of getting a 'Something went wrong' error while launching games. Down Detector, which tracks such outages based on users' reports, has documented around 5,100 reports of users complaining of issues with Steam.
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Additionally, Steam also displayed a message on its homepage notifying users about the outage. "Steam appears to be experiencing come downtime," the message read, with a link to the official status page of Steam.
The outage started around 1:00pm EDT on Monday afternoon. It peaked at 1:28pm EDT with around 6,770 reports. By 1:43pm EDT, however, the number of reported outages fell significantly to around 2,200.
Here's a graph of the outage reports on Down Detector.
According to Down Detector, 64% of the reported issues were with the server connection, 20% with logging in and 9% with launching games.
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As of now, Steam has not specified a cause behind the reported outage.
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As of now, Steam has not specified a cause behind the reported outage.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.