Is Steam down? Thousands complain issues with launching games; ‘something went wrong’

Thousands of users with the gaming platform Steam reported issues with launching games on Monday afternoon, according to DownDetector.

Representational. (Steam)

Many users of Steam complained of getting a 'Something went wrong' error while launching games. Down Detector, which tracks such outages based on users' reports, has documented around 5,100 reports of users complaining of issues with Steam.

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Additionally, Steam also displayed a message on its homepage notifying users about the outage. "Steam appears to be experiencing come downtime," the message read, with a link to the official status page of Steam.

The outage started around 1:00pm EDT on Monday afternoon. It peaked at 1:28pm EDT with around 6,770 reports. By 1:43pm EDT, however, the number of reported outages fell significantly to around 2,200.

Here's a graph of the outage reports on Down Detector.

Steam outages reported in the last 24 hours.

According to Down Detector, 64% of the reported issues were with the server connection, 20% with logging in and 9% with launching games.

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{{^usCountry}} As of now, Steam has not specified a cause behind the reported outage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of now, Steam has not specified a cause behind the reported outage. {{/usCountry}}

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This story is being updated.