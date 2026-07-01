Is there a fire in Colorado Springs? What is the AQI? Smoke sparks concerns

As residents of Colorado Springs, Colorado, reported smoke and poor air quality on Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department addressed it in a post on X.

Representational image. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The department said that the Aspen Acres wildfire burning along Colorado's border with Utah has now made inroads and is close to Colorado Springs. The smoke from the fire is now entering the city, and it is not a fresh fire in Colorado Springs, the department said.

"Smoke from the Aspen Acres Fire burning south of Colorado Springs is making its way into the city. You may smell and see thick smoke," the department said.

"We have already received numerous calls to our 911 Dispatch Center reporting it. If you're only calling to report the visible smoke, there's no need to call 911. Our crews are aware of the fire, and emergency resources are actively engaged."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to IQ Air, the AQI of Colorado Springs is around 66 with a "Moderate" rating around 5pm MDT. The current PM2.5 levels are estimated at 17.4 µg/m³. Aspen Acres Fire Update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to IQ Air, the AQI of Colorado Springs is around 66 with a "Moderate" rating around 5pm MDT. The current PM2.5 levels are estimated at 17.4 µg/m³. Aspen Acres Fire Update {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Aspen Acres fire in southern Colorado is turning into disaster for the local communities as it keeps growing in size. According to a release by the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire's perimeter now stands at 28,362.2, as of early Tuesday afternoon. CBS reports that 100 structures in Pueblo County and 55 homes in Custer County have been destroyed in the blaze.

Also read: Who were Emily Barker, Nick Hutcherson and Sydney Watson? Firefighters killed in Colorado-Utah fires identified

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero held a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, noting that the fire has been 0% contained so far. Sheriff Lucero added that they are working to slow down its progress and trying to prevent the destruction of structures.

Large portions of Pueblo and Custer counties face evacuation warning with three evacuation centers set up so far.

In Pueblo County, the following areas have been evacuated:

12 Mile Road

Lazy Acres

Town of Beulah

Town of Rye

Three R Road to Crow Cutoff

Crow Cutoff

Waterbarrel Road

Burnt Mill to I-25

In Custer County, the following areas have been asked to evacuate immediately:

Bishops Castle

San Isabel

Areas south of Highway 96, including Highway 165 south to the Pueblo County line.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Utah fire update: Governor declares state of emergency as Cottonwood Fire forces evacuations

Multiple Fires Burning Around Aspen Acres

The risk of the Aspen Acres fires further expanding remains high as several wildfires are burning around it. The 11 Fire burning north has grown to 107 acres. The Sheep Head Fire down south is 1144 acres.

To the east, the Gold Mountain Fire has grown to over 8,276.7 acres. Further northeast, there is the Snyder Fire, which has burned over 30,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with every family, business owner, rancher and resident who has been affected by the Aspen Acres Fire," Pueblo County Sheriff Lucero said at Tuesday's presser.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We know this has been an incredibly stressful and emotional time. Many people have had to leave their homes, not knowing what they may return to, and I want everyone to know that the safety and well-being of our community remain our highest priority."