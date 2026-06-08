Is US Bank down today? Thousands report app, login and online banking issues

US Bank users are experiencing difficulties this Monday morning. According to Downdetector, US Bank is facing an outage that is affecting over 1000 customers. The issue, which has garnered 1,350 reports on the outage reporting site, first emerged around 8:30 a.m. EST.

Over 1000 US Bank users are experiencing outages this morning, primarily with the app.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

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The site indicates that the primary concern is users attempting to access the US Bank app, which constitutes more than half of the reported problems.

Additional issues include login difficulties, accounting for approximately 30 percent of the problems, and online banking issues, which are affecting about 10 percent of users.

There is currently no information regarding when the issues will be resolved, but since the problem is relatively recent, it is possible that a quick resolution may be forthcoming.

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A look at impacted and functional services

Impacted services

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{{^usCountry}} Access to the US Bank mobile application {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Access to the US Bank mobile application {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Customer login functionalities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Customer login functionalities {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Online banking interface {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Online banking interface {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Account access and verification Functional services {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Account access and verification Functional services {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ATM operations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ATM operations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In-branch banking services {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In-branch banking services {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Debit card transactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Debit card transactions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Credit card operations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Credit card operations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Core banking activities (showing operational status) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Core banking activities (showing operational status) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Most complaints seem to pertain to digital banking access instead of in-person banking services. US bank down: What issues users might be facing? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most complaints seem to pertain to digital banking access instead of in-person banking services. US bank down: What issues users might be facing? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A variety of factors may be contributing to the issues reported: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A variety of factors may be contributing to the issues reported: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Unexpected server congestion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unexpected server congestion {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Technical difficulties within the mobile application {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Technical difficulties within the mobile application {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Failures in authentication or login servers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Failures in authentication or login servers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Scheduled maintenance activities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scheduled maintenance activities {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Disruptions in internet connectivity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Disruptions in internet connectivity {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Regional network outages {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regional network outages {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even if core banking systems are functioning, digital platforms may still encounter temporary interruptions. Which regions are witnessing significant problems in the US? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even if core banking systems are functioning, digital platforms may still encounter temporary interruptions. Which regions are witnessing significant problems in the US? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although reports from Downdetector are emerging from all over the country, a higher volume of complaints is typically observed in major metropolitan areas where US Bank has a substantial customer presence. Reports have been received from various states, but no specific region has been officially designated as the epicenter of the outage. How to resolve US Bank issues {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although reports from Downdetector are emerging from all over the country, a higher volume of complaints is typically observed in major metropolitan areas where US Bank has a substantial customer presence. Reports have been received from various states, but no specific region has been officially designated as the epicenter of the outage. How to resolve US Bank issues {{/usCountry}}

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Users who are encountering problems may consider the following solutions:

Close and restart the mobile application

Ensure the app is updated to the latest version

Clear the browser's cache and cookies

Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data

Reboot the device

Attempt to log in using a different browser or device

Check for official updates from US Bank regarding service status.

When will US bank issue resolved?

At this time, there is no official timeline for resolution. Given that the outage has only recently commenced, technical teams are likely in the process of investigating the underlying cause. Minor disruptions in the banking app are typically resolved within a few hours, while more significant issues may require a longer duration to address.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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