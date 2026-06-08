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Is US Bank down today? Thousands report app, login and online banking issues

US Bank users are facing outages this morning, affecting over 1000 customers. Reports indicate issues with the bank app and login difficulties.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 08:42 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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US Bank users are experiencing difficulties this Monday morning. According to Downdetector, US Bank is facing an outage that is affecting over 1000 customers. The issue, which has garnered 1,350 reports on the outage reporting site, first emerged around 8:30 a.m. EST.

Over 1000 US Bank users are experiencing outages this morning, primarily with the app.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

The site indicates that the primary concern is users attempting to access the US Bank app, which constitutes more than half of the reported problems.

Additional issues include login difficulties, accounting for approximately 30 percent of the problems, and online banking issues, which are affecting about 10 percent of users.

There is currently no information regarding when the issues will be resolved, but since the problem is relatively recent, it is possible that a quick resolution may be forthcoming.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Disturbing ‘handyman’ theory, body buried in desert claims surface amid probe

A look at impacted and functional services

Impacted services

Users who are encountering problems may consider the following solutions:

Close and restart the mobile application

Ensure the app is updated to the latest version

Clear the browser's cache and cookies

Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data

Reboot the device

Attempt to log in using a different browser or device

Check for official updates from US Bank regarding service status.

When will US bank issue resolved?

At this time, there is no official timeline for resolution. Given that the outage has only recently commenced, technical teams are likely in the process of investigating the underlying cause. Minor disruptions in the banking app are typically resolved within a few hours, while more significant issues may require a longer duration to address.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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