Planning a US trip? Global USTravelDocs outage delays visa processing and interview bookings

Indians and other visa applicants around the world are facing serious disruptions in scheduling US visa appointments and paying fees, as a key US government website continues to experience technical problems at a time when travel demand is rising. Ongoing technical issues on USTravelDocs are disrupting US visa applications. (AI generated image/ representative image)

What's going wrong? One of the three primary visa scheduling websites used by the US State Department, USTravelDocs.com, has been experiencing ongoing technical problems that have gotten significantly worse in recent weeks.

“One of three primary visa scheduling websites used by the US State Department, USTravelDocs.com has been experiencing ongoing technical issues, which have significantly increased over the last few weeks, preventing visa applicants globally from applying for visas, paying processing fees and scheduling visa interviews at U.S. embassies and consulates abroad,” said Berry Appleman & Leiden.

The website itself has posted a notice on each country-specific portal that reads: “The scheduling portal is currently experiencing technical issues, and applicants may encounter errors with the system during this time. We apologize for this inconvenience as we work to resolve the problem.”

Users are reporting a wide range of problems, including long delays in accessing their accounts through a virtual waiting room, payment failures, login errors and in many cases being unable to access the website at all. This means many applicants cannot pay their visa processing fees or book an interview appointment.

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Why this is a problem for Indian applicants The disruption is particularly significant for people in India because USTravelDocs.com is the main platform used by US consulates and embassies in the country, according to Business Standard.

The problems are affecting applicants across all major visa categories, including tourist visas (B1/B2), student visas (F-1), work visas such as H-1B, exchange visitor visas and family-based immigration visas.

Many US embassies and consulates use USTravelDocs.com to collect visa fees and schedule interviews, including those in India, Australia, Japan, Germany, Switzerland and several other countries.

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Green card applicants face additional hurdles The problems are not limited to people applying for non-immigrant visas. Those applying for immigrant visas, commonly known as green cards issued outside the United States are also facing technical issues, according to Business Standard.

The US State Department's Consular Electronic Application Center, known as CEAC, which is used to submit Form DS-260 for immigrant visa processing, has also been experiencing system problems.

Earlier, the notice on the CEAC website read: “Technical specialists are continuing to work on the Department of State's consular systems. While most applicants are now able to access this site, those who are still having difficulty should wait at least 24 hours before trying again and visit http://nvc.state.gov/ for instructions.”

The disruptions are happening at a particularly difficult time. Demand for US visas is rising ahead of the summer travel season and the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

The US State Department has acknowledged the technical issues and said it is working to fix them.