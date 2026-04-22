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IShowSpeed Caribbean tour: Check key dates, list of countries, and how to stream

YouTube star IShowSpeed will visit 15 Caribbean countries starting April 25, 2026. The announcement, made through a trailer on his channel.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 09:50 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Streamer IShowSpeed will visit 15 countries as the part of his Caribbean visit starting from April 25. The announcement - the second major multi-country visit for the streamer after he visited 20 African countries in a month- as declared in the form of an official trailer released on his YouTube channel.

IShowSpeed announced 15 countries visit as a part of his Caribbean tour (AFP)

The streamer enjoys a massive world-wide fan following, including in the Caribbean, and the streamer's fans are buzzing.

Which Countries Will IShowSpeed Visit?

IShowSpeed revealed the list of countries he will visit as part of the Caribbean tour in the trailer itself. Here is the full list:

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Grenada, Guadeloupe

Jamaica

Puerto Rico

Sint Maarten

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent

Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

United States Virgin Islands

How To Watch IShowSpeed's Stream?

According to Streams Charts, the Caribbean tour will be streamed on IShowSpeed's YouTube and Twitch channels at the same time. The tour will begin at 8:00 PM CET in the US on April 25.

Also Read: IShowSpeed does Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘SIUU’ celebration before jumping onto Logan Paul at WrestleMania: Watch

The Africa Visit

On December 29, 2025, IShowSpeed embarked on the "Speed Does Africa" tour livestreaming visits to 20 African countries in 28 days which, as Wikipedia reports, made him the first content creator to stream inside the Great Pyramid of Giza and celebrated his 21st birthday in Nigeria the same day as his YouTube channel passed 50 million subscribers.

Wikipedia In accordance with Streams Charts, IShowSpeed has gained almost 10 million new followers during his global touring series, a number that reinforces the incredible exposure his travel content has created.

 
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