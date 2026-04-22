IShowSpeed Caribbean tour: Check key dates, list of countries, and how to stream
YouTube star IShowSpeed will visit 15 Caribbean countries starting April 25, 2026. The announcement, made through a trailer on his channel.
Streamer IShowSpeed will visit 15 countries as the part of his Caribbean visit starting from April 25. The announcement - the second major multi-country visit for the streamer after he visited 20 African countries in a month- as declared in the form of an official trailer released on his YouTube channel.
The streamer enjoys a massive world-wide fan following, including in the Caribbean, and the streamer's fans are buzzing.
Which Countries Will IShowSpeed Visit?
IShowSpeed revealed the list of countries he will visit as part of the Caribbean tour in the trailer itself. Here is the full list:
Antigua and Barbuda
Bahamas
Barbados
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Grenada, Guadeloupe
Jamaica
Puerto Rico
Sint Maarten
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent
Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
United States Virgin Islands
How To Watch IShowSpeed's Stream?
According to Streams Charts, the Caribbean tour will be streamed on IShowSpeed's YouTube and Twitch channels at the same time. The tour will begin at 8:00 PM CET in the US on April 25.
Also read: IShowSpeed height and weight: Streamer appears at WrestleMania 42 with Logan Paul and Austin Theory | Watch
The Caribbean Tour Trailer{{/usCountry}}
Also read: IShowSpeed height and weight: Streamer appears at WrestleMania 42 with Logan Paul and Austin Theory | Watch
The Caribbean Tour Trailer{{/usCountry}}
The official trailer of the Caribbean tour is set to the song Famalay by Skinny Fabulous, Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin, and briefly takes a dramatic twist showing somebody in a Pikachu costume standing next to an apparently dead body only to be disclosed to be a gag involving the younger brother of Speed, Jamal.{{/usCountry}}
The official trailer of the Caribbean tour is set to the song Famalay by Skinny Fabulous, Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin, and briefly takes a dramatic twist showing somebody in a Pikachu costume standing next to an apparently dead body only to be disclosed to be a gag involving the younger brother of Speed, Jamal.{{/usCountry}}
As stated by Complex, Speed has already made two trips to Europe, South America, China, Africa and North America and has developed a new fan base specifically on his travel content which is centered on revealing the day-to-day life and cultural creativity in the respective countries he tours.{{/usCountry}}
As stated by Complex, Speed has already made two trips to Europe, South America, China, Africa and North America and has developed a new fan base specifically on his travel content which is centered on revealing the day-to-day life and cultural creativity in the respective countries he tours.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: IShowSpeed does Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘SIUU’ celebration before jumping onto Logan Paul at WrestleMania: Watch
The Africa Visit
On December 29, 2025, IShowSpeed embarked on the "Speed Does Africa" tour livestreaming visits to 20 African countries in 28 days which, as Wikipedia reports, made him the first content creator to stream inside the Great Pyramid of Giza and celebrated his 21st birthday in Nigeria the same day as his YouTube channel passed 50 million subscribers.
Wikipedia In accordance with Streams Charts, IShowSpeed has gained almost 10 million new followers during his global touring series, a number that reinforces the incredible exposure his travel content has created.