IShowSpeed height and weight: Streamer appears at WrestleMania 42 with Logan Paul and Austin Theory | Watch video

IShowSpeed is set to make his official WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 42 on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The YouTuber and streamer has teamed up with Logan Paul and Austin Theory to face LA Knight and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) in a six-man tag team match that will open the show. Photos and videos of the trio arriving at the venue ahead of the bout have surfaced on social media.

IShowSpeed's real name is Darren Watkins Jr.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Who is IShowSpeed?

Darren Watkins Jr., known online as IShowSpeed, was born on January 21, 2005, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is one of the world’s most popular online personalities, rising to fame through high-energy gaming streams, IRL content, and his unfiltered on-camera persona on YouTube, where he has amassed tens of millions of subscribers.

Height and Weight

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{{^usCountry}} Height: WWE listings and wrestling profiles typically bill him at 5’8” (173 cm). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Height: WWE listings and wrestling profiles typically bill him at 5’8” (173 cm). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Weight: Billed around 145–150 lbs (66–68 kg) for his wrestling appearance. IShowSpeed's reaction to WrestleMania 42 debut {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weight: Billed around 145–150 lbs (66–68 kg) for his wrestling appearance. IShowSpeed's reaction to WrestleMania 42 debut {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During a stream earlier this month, IShowSpeed said he was extremely excited to step into the ring at WrestleMania 42. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a stream earlier this month, IShowSpeed said he was extremely excited to step into the ring at WrestleMania 42. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I'm going to be wrestling at WrestleMania," he said on his stream. “I would've never thought I was going to be wrestling at WrestleMania like this, but I'm going to be honest, bro, from a genuine — as you guys know, I've been watching wrestling from maybe 6 or 7 [years of age]. I've been a fan of WWE since I was [young]. I think that's the first sport I actually got introduced to was WWE. I think WWE was the first thing that I got into. Like, I was like 4. This is crazy. This is really crazy. We used to wrestle all the time. I just hope, me personally, this is one of them crazy moments.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I'm going to be wrestling at WrestleMania," he said on his stream. “I would've never thought I was going to be wrestling at WrestleMania like this, but I'm going to be honest, bro, from a genuine — as you guys know, I've been watching wrestling from maybe 6 or 7 [years of age]. I've been a fan of WWE since I was [young]. I think that's the first sport I actually got introduced to was WWE. I think WWE was the first thing that I got into. Like, I was like 4. This is crazy. This is really crazy. We used to wrestle all the time. I just hope, me personally, this is one of them crazy moments.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre on absolute war path; unsanctioned match gets gory

WrestleMania 42 Night 1 card (Saturday, April 18)

LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso defeated Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed (The Vision) Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flar vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella in a Fatal 4-Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins vs. Gunther Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship

WrestleMania 42 Night 2 card (Sunday, April 19)

Penta vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams for the United States Championship Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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