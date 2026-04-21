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IShowSpeed does Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘SIUU’ celebration before jumping onto Logan Paul at WrestleMania: Watch

IShowSpeed, a YouTube star, went viral after performing Ronaldo's 'SIUU' celebration before jumping off the corner of the ring onto Logan Paul at WrestleMania.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:13 pm IST
By HT US Desk
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YouTube and livestream star IShowSpeed has become a viral talking point after he performed Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature “SIUU” celebration before leaping off the top rope at WrestleMania 42. The moment came during the opening match on April 18, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where IShowSpeed made his official WWE in‑ring debut.

What does the video show?

IShowSpeed has been posting travel content on YouTube during his hiatus, showcasing his European adventures while maintaining his popularity across platforms. (Photo by Alekandra London / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Footage widely shared online shows him standing on the ring post, arms outstretched, delivering the “SIUU” pose and shouting a split second before he launchs himself into a high‑risk splash. The move was aimed at Logan Paul, who lay on the announce‑team table, and the impact sent both men crashing through the table in a sequence that quickly went viral.

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is a 21‑year‑old American livestreamer and content creator. Over the past few years he has crossed over from pure online streaming into collaborations with athletes and appearances in professional sports‑adjacent events, including WWE. Ronaldo’s signature pose has been imitated by athletes, celebrities, and internet figures across multiple sports, and Speed’s WrestleMania homage is one of the latest high‑profile examples of that crossover.

Read More | 'I'm ready': IShowSpeed set to enter ring in WrestleMania 42 with Logan Paul

The match at WrestleMania 42 will mark IShowSpeed’s first official in‑ring appearance on WWE’s biggest stage, after a series of high‑profile cameos and appearances at previous WrestleMania events and the Royal Rumble.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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