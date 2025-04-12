Isiah Thomas slams LeBron James over shirtless warm-up: ‘The professionalism in our NBA league has diminished…’

Add this to the growing list of NBA legends from the older generation voicing their criticisms of today’s stars. This time, it’s Pistons legend Isiah Thomas, who aimed at LeBron James for warming up shirtless before the Lakers' matchup against the Rockets on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Isiah Thomas expressed disapproval of LeBron James warming up without a shirt, arguing it undermines the professionalism of the NBA.(Photo by Sam Hodde / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, @isiahthomas/Instagram)

Also Read: Is 'Boycott Starbucks' next? Internet reacts to trending video with 'MESSAGE for Donald Trump’

Thomas criticises LeBron for warming up shirtless before game

During the NBA TV broadcast, Thomas said, “I just totally, 100 percent object to this. If I was the GM, the coach, I would never let one of my players walk out on the floor looking like this. I mean we are [the] professional NBA league. We ain’t Summer League. We ain’t at the YMCA.” In the footage aired on the broadcast, the NBA player was seen warming up in grey sweatpants and no shirt.

According to James, the act suggested a lack of standards among the league players. He said, “I just think the professionalism in our NBA league has diminished so much. Look, I like LeBron, I’m a fan of his, so forth and so on. But to walk out on the floor before a game with no shirt on and shoot, I mean c’mon man. Where are we at? What are we doing? Where are we at? Adam Silver, if you want to fine somebody, fine that. Put a fine on that,” as reported by The New York Post.

Also Read: Hudson River deadly helicopter crash claims life of Siemens executive and his family: See photos

Sexual allegations against Thomas

Nearly two decades ago, Isiah Thomas faced serious controversy during his time with the New York Knicks. While serving as head coach, both he and Madison Square Garden came under fire following a workplace harassment lawsuit filed by former team executive Anucha Browne Sanders. Though Thomas denied any wrongdoing, the case was settled, with MSG paying $11.6 million in damages.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, now in his 22nd NBA season, was preparing for his 12th game back after recovering from a groin injury that sidelined him for seven games,