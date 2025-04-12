Is 'Boycott Starbucks' next? Internet reacts to trending video with 'MESSAGE for Donald Trump’

Following the widespread boycott of Walmart, Starbucks has found itself in the crosshairs of consumer backlash. The “BoycottStarbucks” has been trending on X (formerly Twitter), with calls for a movement that’s quickly gaining momentum. But what exactly sparked this growing protest? Starbucks faces backlash amid trending #BoycottStarbucks as employees protested immigrant deportations. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)(AFP)

Why is Boycott Starbucks trending?

Several trending videos on the social media platform point out that there is one common reason being highlighted as the reason behind this boycott. According to the popular videos circulating over the Internet, Starbucks halted a few minutes of their services across the nation as a form of protest against the recent “illegal deportation of immigrants.”

A user posted on X, “Starbucks employees left a MESSAGE for Donald Trump. Employees all across the US “stopped working for a few minutes”, to protest illegal immigrants being deported.” The video showed the Starbucks employees walking out of their working stations to stop their services as their way of fighting for human rights. However, it seems that the move did not sit well with several MAGA supporters as they called for Starbucks boycott.

The Starbucks Boycott trends amid the ongoing boycott of Walmart which is the beginning of what the People’s Union USA has dubbed their Economic Blackout Tour. The boycott against Walmart and its affiliated brands began this week in response to the company’s rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, following recent executive orders from President Donald Trump.

Consumers can expect more for the next few months. Next on the list are General Mills (April 21-28), Amazon Boycott 2 (May 6-12), Walmart Boycott 2 (May 20-26), Target (June 3-9), McDonald's (June 24-30), and even a nationwide Independence Day Boycott.

Internet reacts to Starbucks Boycott

Responding to the trending video of Starbucks workers' protest, a user on X wrote, “Well maybe MAGA can respond by boycotting Starbucks?? OR is it too hard to give up that overpriced coffee to support @POTUS??” A second user wrote, “Removing my app and done with Starbucks @Starbucks Calling all veterans…17 million of us..let’s make this viral and stop going to Starbucks in honor of all our veterans and POTUS.”

A third user wrote, “For a few minutes, eh? Wow, I bet that really got Trump's attention. Did anyone even notice?”

While others supported the movement, as one user wrote, ""Boycott Starbucks" [clap emojis] for Starbuck employees for fighting for democracy. DTs a pos." Another user wrote, “Boycott Starbucks .... nope. I love my Matcha Frappuccino and protesting human rights is not wrong. Only bigots and Nazis are against people having human rights.”