Israeli hostage Almog Meir Jan's father, who lost 20 kgs, ‘died of grief’ just before his son's….

Israel conducted a heroic ‘Seeds of Summer’ military operation where the Israeli forces were successful in rescuing four Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Almog Meir Jan, who was rescued from Nuseirat in central Gaza on Saturday, was kidnapped from a desert rave back in October during a Hamas terror attack.(AFP)

One of these rescued hostages was Almog Meir Jan who was rescued from Nuseirat in central Gaza on Saturday. He was kidnapped from a desert rave back in October during a Hamas terror attack. Almog’s father, who had not seen his son for so long, “died of grief” a few hours before his son’s safe return home after eight long months.

‘He lost 20 kilos, he couldn’t bear it in any way’

As reported by the NY Post, Almog was away from home for eight months and his father, who was traumatised by unfortunate on-course events, was not well. In an interview with Israeli broadcaster Kan, Almog’s aunt Jan Dina revealed that Almog’s father, Yossi, health was deteriorating as he used to cling to the television for any piece of information about his son.

Almog’s aunt explained, “Yossi, my brother, Almog’s father, was glued to the television for the whole eight months." She said that Yossi loved and cared for his son very much. He just wanted to what was happening and what plight his son was in.

She further explained her brother's declining health as he lost 20 kilos of weight, isolated himself from everyone and did not wish to see anyone. He could not communicate with anyone and everyone around him was worried for his health.

‘We are very happy about Almog’s return, but…'

Jan shared that she was excited to know that her nephew is part of the hostages rescued and will soon return home. Almog's aunt expressed she was so happy on his return, she “drove like crazy” to his brother's house, the door was opened and he was asleep.

She continued, “My brother died of grief and didn’t get to see his son return. The night before Almog’s return, my brother’s heart stopped. He didn’t get to see his son return.”

Alog’s father died of a heart attack and his funeral was held on Sunday.

On October 7, Hamas carried out one of the deadliest attacks on Israel, killing at least 1,200 people. They abducted 253 people from Israel to the Gaza Strip, including children, women, and elderly people. There are still over 100 hostages left in Gaza.