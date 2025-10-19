Itch.io down? How to fix ‘Error 1200’

Itch.io is currently down for hundreds of users across the United States. Many users reported 'Error 1200.'
Itch.io is currently down for hundreds of users across the United States. Many users reported "Error 1200: This website has been temporarily rate limited." According to DownDetector, outage reports peaked at 10:50 p.m. EDT.
To fix Error 1200 on itch.io:
Check Site Status: Ensure itch.io is up. Wait if it's a server issue.
Refresh/Clear Cache: Hard refresh (Ctrl+Shift+R) or clear browser cache/cookies. Try incognito mode.
Re-Authenticate: Log out and back in. In the app, revoke/re-link your API key in itch.io settings.
Update App: Reinstall the latest itch.io app. Disable antivirus temporarily if needed.
Switch Browser/Device: Try a different browser or device.