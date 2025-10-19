Search
Sun, Oct 19, 2025
Itch.io down? How to fix ‘Error 1200’

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Oct 19, 2025 08:31 am IST

Itch.io is currently down for hundreds of users across the United States. Many users reported 'Error 1200.'

Itch.io is currently down for hundreds of users across the United States. Many users reported "Error 1200: This website has been temporarily rate limited." According to DownDetector, outage reports peaked at 10:50 p.m. EDT.

Itch.io is currently down.(Screenshot/ Itch.io Website)
Itch.io is currently down.(Screenshot/ Itch.io Website)

To fix Error 1200 on itch.io:

Check Site Status: Ensure itch.io is up. Wait if it's a server issue.

Refresh/Clear Cache: Hard refresh (Ctrl+Shift+R) or clear browser cache/cookies. Try incognito mode.

Re-Authenticate: Log out and back in. In the app, revoke/re-link your API key in itch.io settings.

Update App: Reinstall the latest itch.io app. Disable antivirus temporarily if needed.

Switch Browser/Device: Try a different browser or device.

Contact Support: Email

