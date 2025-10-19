Itch.io down? How to fix ‘Error 1200’

Itch.io is currently down for hundreds of users across the United States. Many users reported "Error 1200: This website has been temporarily rate limited." According to DownDetector, outage reports peaked at 10:50 p.m. EDT. Itch.io is currently down.(Screenshot/ Itch.io Website)

To fix Error 1200 on itch.io:

Check Site Status: Ensure itch.io is up. Wait if it's a server issue.

Refresh/Clear Cache: Hard refresh (Ctrl+Shift+R) or clear browser cache/cookies. Try incognito mode.

Re-Authenticate: Log out and back in. In the app, revoke/re-link your API key in itch.io settings.

Update App: Reinstall the latest itch.io app. Disable antivirus temporarily if needed.

Switch Browser/Device: Try a different browser or device.

Contact Support: Email