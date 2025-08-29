A new threat is gaining ground in cybersecurity circles. Researchers from a security firm called SlashNext have published a report that details how a hacker used artificial intelligence tools to build ransomware capable of skirting past many common antivirus defences. The team presented their findings at the 2025 Black Hat USA conference, where industry experts gathered to discuss both new threats and methods of defence. A hacker leveraged AI tools to create ransomware that dodges antivirus programs, exposing new risks for computers and data.(AI-generated)

How was this done?

The hacker relied on generative AI platforms, tools that can automatically produce code when given only basic instructions. Instead of writing ransomware line by line in the traditional style, the attacker let AI handle most of the technical work. This let the developer move much faster and they were able to produce ransomware that was highly effective at avoiding the usual signals and detection routines checked by antivirus program.

When tested, the new AI-generated ransomware bypassed most major security suites, making it particularly dangerous for banks, businesses, and ordinary users who may not understand digital threats. More concerning was how the software was able to change its style or structure each time it was launched, so defenders could not pin it down using standard fingerprints or code signatures.

What sets this attack apart is the combination of speed and adaptation. Where older versions of ransomware needed weeks or months to develop, the work can now be completed in hours or days thanks to automation. The ability of the malware to change its appearance means many organizations could be left exposed until they find new ways to block or recognise suspicious software.

The report warns that this is likely only the beginning. As AI programs become easier to access and use, more people with little coding experience can now try their hand at building complex malware. The security community has always argued that raising the technical bar would keep attackers at bay. But if AI is doing most of the work, that barrier is quickly shrinking.

To defend against these new risks, companies and IT teams must shift strategies. Traditional antivirus tools may not be enough. Security teams should pay closer attention to any unusual behaviour on company networks and invest more in automated detection tools that themselves use forms of machine learning. The race is on to develop better defences as hackers embrace AI.

The findings act as a warning to anyone responsible for network security, but they matter for everyday computer users too. If someone can craft powerful ransomware with simple AI commands, then it's safest to assume that usual antivirus software is not enough. It is time for security professionals, businesses and individuals alike to rethink how they spot, stop and recover from new digital threats.