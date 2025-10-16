PayPal, Venmo down for thousands of US users: ‘Can't login to your apps and see my money’

PayPal and Venmo are reportedly down on Thursday, for US users, affecting thousands. Downdetector noted a spike in complaints around 9 am. PayPal and Venmo are reportedly down for US users.(REUTERS)

PayPal showed a massive spike in outages with many sharing troubles they're facing. “Trying to order food but cant as the money is locked on my account,” a person commented on the Downdetector page. “Nothing is working for me. Not the app or on my desktop. Seems as if they are working on it though,” another person said.

Paypal outage(Downdetector)

Venmo, which is owned by PayPal, also showed a similar outage. People shared their problems on the Downdetector page there as well. “Not working error message !!,” a person said. Another added, “It’s been completely offline for 20 mins.”

People react to Venmo, PayPal outage on X

Customers complained that they are not able to log in and see how much funds they have. Further, they complained about not being able to remove money from their accounts either, leaving many unable to withdraw funds.

“Now Venmo kicked me out won’t let me login. App or laptop,” another person complained. Yet another person asked if this was ‘temporary’.

“is this temporary? I was wondering if I had been locked out for some reason? This is never happened. Hoping it’s a glitch?,” they said. Similar complaints came in about PayPal as well, with one person saying “I’m on with paypal being down. What I’m not ok with is y’all keeping my damn money hostage!! I need to grab gas on my lunch break!!! What’s going on?!”.

Currently, there has been no official word from PayPal about the outage, and no word has been forthcoming from Venmo either. The reason for the outage remains unknown. The PayPal and Venmo outage comes a day after thousands of users saw YouTube go down. Earlier today, Grok was reportedly down for some time as well.