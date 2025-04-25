Menu Explore
Ja Morant injury update: ‘Dirty play’ by Lu Dort? Draymond Green takes a swipe

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 25, 2025 10:28 AM IST

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant suffered a left hip injury during Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant suffered a left hip injury during Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The Grizzlies were up 27 points when the 25-year-old was taken off the court. They eventually lost the game. Draymond Green and several fans pointed out ‘dirty play’, blaming OKC's Lu Dort for Morant's injury.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts after falling to the court during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder (Getty Images via AFP)
Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts after falling to the court during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder (Getty Images via AFP)

The incident took place occurred in the second quarter and led to Morant exiting the game after missing both free throws and heading to the locker room in visible pain. He was ruled out for the remainder of Game 3, finishing with 15 points, five assists, and one rebound in 16 minutes. The Grizzlies star underwent further testing, with results pending, and his status for Game 4 remains uncertain. RotoWire reported that Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen Jr. are expected to see increased minutes in his absence.

Soon, fans started blaming Dort. “Lu Dort has to be dirtiest player in the NBA 😒” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Grizzlies were up almost 30 with a chance to swing momentum into tying the series Saturday. instead lu dort ends ja morants season on a wreckless play,” a second one added.

@WillGuillory noted Jaren Jackson Jr confronting Dort post-play, while @MrBuckBuckNBA highlighted Morant’s frustration, stripping off his jersey as he left. However, others, like @YourManDevine and @MichaelOnSports, argued there was no intent, as Dort was attempting to recover from a slip and contest the ball. The officials reviewed the play and called a common foul, not a flagrant, supporting the view that it was accidental.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green put up a story, saying players need to ‘stop playing dirty’. “I hate these young players get hurt over nonsense.”

While Green did not name Lu Dort, fans speculated that it was a swipe at the OKC guard.

