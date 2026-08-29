Jackie Glass family, net worth: All about Nancy Grace's Swift Justice successor as judge dies at 70

Judge Jackie Glass, the former Clark County jurist who succeeded Nancy Grace as host of Swift Justice, has died at 70. Her daughter announced her death Friday.

Judge Jackie Glass, the former Clark County jurist has died at 70. (Facebook/ Rachel Wolfson﻿)

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Glass spent eight years on Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court and became nationally known after presiding over O.J. Simpson’s 2008 robbery and kidnapping case. She sentenced Simpson to 33 years in prison, with parole eligibility after nine years.

Glass was married to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. The couple had two daughters, Rachel and Rebecca. Publicly verified estimates of Glass’s net worth were not immediately available.

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Jackie Glass’ husband and daughters

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{{^usCountry}} Glass was married to Steve Wolfson, the current Clark County district attorney. Glass and Wolfson had two daughters, Rebecca Wolfson and Rachel Wolfson. Rebecca is a municipal court judge, while Rachel is known as a comedian and stuntwoman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Glass was married to Steve Wolfson, the current Clark County district attorney. Glass and Wolfson had two daughters, Rebecca Wolfson and Rachel Wolfson. Rebecca is a municipal court judge, while Rachel is known as a comedian and stuntwoman. {{/usCountry}}

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Rachel Wolfson paid tribute to her mother following her death, calling Glass her “rock” in a post on Facebook.

She wrote, “rip my rock, I don’t know how I’ll do this life without you, I love you so much mommy Jackie Glass, I’ll see you again someday."

Glass and Steve Wolfson also shared a professional history. A biography of Glass published by the National Association of Distinguished Neutrals says she spent 12 years at Wolfson & Glass, the criminal-defense firm she founded with her husband before entering the judiciary.

Jackie Glass net worth

A verified public figure for Jackie Glass’ personal net worth has not been reported by credible sources following her death.

While Glass had a lengthy career as a lawyer, judge, television personality and mediator, there is not enough reliable public financial information to calculate her personal wealth.

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Jackie Glass’ career and O.J. Simpson case

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Glass’ legal career began in private practice before she entered public service. The National Association of Distinguished Neutrals says she worked as a criminal-defense lawyer and spent 12 years with Wolfson & Glass, the firm she established with her husband, Steve Wolfson.

Glass served on Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court from 2003 until her retirement in 2011. Her O.J. Simpson ruling became the most prominent case of her judicial career. Glass sentenced Simpson to 33 years after his conviction on charges including kidnapping and armed robbery, making her a nationally recognized figure in the years that followed.

After leaving the bench, Glass moved into dispute resolution and later became a television judge. She took over as host of Swift Justice after Nancy Grace.