Jackie Glass cause of death update: What happened to Swift Justice host as judge who sentenced OJ Simpson dies at 70

She wrote “rip my rock, I don’t know how I’ll do this life without you, I love you so much mommy Jackie Glass, I’ll see you again someday,” sharing a series of photos with the late judge.

Jackie Glass' cause of death is not officially known. The statement from her daughter and media reports make no mention of how she died. No mention of foul play has been made in Glass' case.

Meanwhile, the Nevada Broadcasters Association & Foundation issued a statement saying "It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we announce the passing of former broadcaster and respected jurist, the Honorable Jackie Glass.

Before beginning her distinguished career in law, Jackie was well on her way to an accomplished career in broadcasting."

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“A 1978 graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in journalism, Jackie moved to Las Vegas and began her broadcasting career as a radio news reporter at KORK-AM 920. She later made the transition to television, joining KTNV-TV Channel 13 as a reporter and eventually becoming a news anchor. Much of Jackie’s reporting focused on the crime beat, an experience that helped ignite her passion for the law and ultimately led her to the University of San Diego School of Law, where she graduated in 1984,” the statement added.

“Jackie went on to spend 18 years as a litigator before serving nearly nine years as a Clark County District Court Judge. She became nationally known for presiding over the 2008 O.J. Simpson armed robbery trial. After retiring from the bench, Jackie returned to her broadcasting roots, hosting the nationally syndicated daytime television program Swift Justice. Following the conclusion of the show, she transitioned to private dispute resolution, serving as a mediator and arbitrator,” it further said.

“Jackie Glass leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that spanned broadcasting, journalism, law and public service. She was a remarkable member of the Las Vegas community whose career touched countless lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her husband, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, her daughters the Honorable Rebecca Wolfson and Rachael Wolfson, and all of Jackie’s family, friends, colleagues and those fortunate enough to have known her. May she rest in peace,” the statement concluded.