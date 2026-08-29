Jackie Glass cause of death update: What happened to Swift Justice host as judge who sentenced OJ Simpson dies at 70
Jackie Glass, known for hosting Swift Justice, and sentencing OJ Simpson has died at 70, her daughter announced on Facebook.
Jackie Glass, known for hosting Swift Justice, and sentencing OJ Simpson has died at 70, her daughter announced on Facebook.
She wrote “rip my rock, I don’t know how I’ll do this life without you, I love you so much mommy Jackie Glass, I’ll see you again someday,” sharing a series of photos with the late judge.
TMZ reported that Glass passed away on Friday in Las Vegas.
Jackie Glass cause of death: Did she have health issues?
Jackie Glass' cause of death is not officially known. The statement from her daughter and media reports make no mention of how she died. No mention of foul play has been made in Glass' case.
Glass did not have any publicly disclosed health issues.
Jackie Glass: Tributes pour in
Glass' daughter put out another post with a heartbreak emoticon.
Meanwhile, the Nevada Broadcasters Association & Foundation issued a statement saying "It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we announce the passing of former broadcaster and respected jurist, the Honorable Jackie Glass.
Before beginning her distinguished career in law, Jackie was well on her way to an accomplished career in broadcasting."
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“A 1978 graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in journalism, Jackie moved to Las Vegas and began her broadcasting career as a radio news reporter at KORK-AM 920. She later made the transition to television, joining KTNV-TV Channel 13 as a reporter and eventually becoming a news anchor. Much of Jackie’s reporting focused on the crime beat, an experience that helped ignite her passion for the law and ultimately led her to the University of San Diego School of Law, where she graduated in 1984,” the statement added.
“Jackie went on to spend 18 years as a litigator before serving nearly nine years as a Clark County District Court Judge. She became nationally known for presiding over the 2008 O.J. Simpson armed robbery trial. After retiring from the bench, Jackie returned to her broadcasting roots, hosting the nationally syndicated daytime television program Swift Justice. Following the conclusion of the show, she transitioned to private dispute resolution, serving as a mediator and arbitrator,” it further said.
“Jackie Glass leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that spanned broadcasting, journalism, law and public service. She was a remarkable member of the Las Vegas community whose career touched countless lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her husband, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, her daughters the Honorable Rebecca Wolfson and Rachael Wolfson, and all of Jackie’s family, friends, colleagues and those fortunate enough to have known her. May she rest in peace,” the statement concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More