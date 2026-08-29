Jackie Glass family, net worth: All about Nancy Grace's Swift Justice successor as judge dies at 70

Judge Jackie Glass, the former Clark County jurist who succeeded Nancy Grace as host of Swift Justice, has died at 70. Her daughter announced her death Friday. Judge Jackie Glass, the former Clark County jurist has died at 70. (Facebook/ Rachel Wolfson﻿)

Glass spent eight years on Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court and became nationally known after presiding over O.J. Simpson’s 2008 robbery and kidnapping case. She sentenced Simpson to 33 years in prison, with parole eligibility after nine years.

Glass was married to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. The couple had two daughters, Rachel and Rebecca. Publicly verified estimates of Glass’s net worth were not immediately available.

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Jackie Glass’ husband and daughters Glass was married to Steve Wolfson, the current Clark County district attorney. Glass and Wolfson had two daughters, Rebecca Wolfson and Rachel Wolfson. Rebecca is a municipal court judge, while Rachel is known as a comedian and stuntwoman.

Rachel Wolfson paid tribute to her mother following her death, calling Glass her “rock” in a post on Facebook.

She wrote, “rip my rock, I don’t know how I’ll do this life without you, I love you so much mommy Jackie Glass, I’ll see you again someday."