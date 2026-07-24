Jackie the bald eagle update: Latest on Ojai Raptor center's bird's health as chilling fight video emerges - watch

While Jackie, the beloved Big Bear bald eagle, continues receiving intensive treatment on Thursday, her longtime mate Shadow has been spotted spending time with another female eagle near their Twin Pines territory.

Shadow spotted with another female eagle

Bald eagle Shadow has remained focused on caring for and protecting Sandy and Luna while Jackie is away recovering. (Ojai Raptor Center Website)

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Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) shared a photograph showing Shadow perched in a tree alongside a nearby subadult eagle on Wednesday. Volunteers believe the younger eagle could be the same female that briefly clashed with Jackie before her rescue.

"It looked like Shadow had a lot to say about the subadult being on his perch tree," FOBBV wrote in its Wednesday evening update.

Shadow keeps intruders away; fight video surfaces

Despite the unexpected sighting, the nonprofit emphasized that Shadow has remained focused on caring for and protecting Sandy and Luna while Jackie is away recovering.

According to FOBBV, he has continued defending the nest from several wandering subadult bald eagles—birds under five years old—that have recently entered the area.

The organization also noted that Luna recently appeared to help protect the territory by chasing away one of the intruding eagles.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Sandy and Luna have become increasingly adventurous, venturing farther into their habitat and remaining away from the nest cameras for longer stretches. Even so, both young eagles continue returning to the nest each day. Will Shadow wait for Jackie? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Sandy and Luna have become increasingly adventurous, venturing farther into their habitat and remaining away from the nest cameras for longer stretches. Even so, both young eagles continue returning to the nest each day. Will Shadow wait for Jackie? {{/usCountry}}

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Many longtime viewers of the famous eagle pair have expressed concern that Shadow could abandon the nest while Jackie remains hospitalized. However, FOBBV said it consulted an eagle expert, who believes that is unlikely given the exceptionally strong bond between the pair.

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According to an ABC 7 report, the expert explained that Shadow is not expected to seek another mate until breeding hormones become active, which typically occurs around late December or early January.

Vets monitor Jackie closely

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Jackie remains under critical care at the Ojai Raptor Center, where wildlife specialists continue describing her condition as "very serious." Veterinarians believe she was already suffering from an illness before witnesses observed her being attacked by two younger bald eagles last week.

Providing another medical update, the center said, “Wildlife medicine takes time, and some answers simply cannot be rushed. As we learn more about this patient's condition, we will continue to share meaningful updates with you.”

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Although Jackie is alert and continues eating on her own, veterinarians reported that she is battling severe anemia along with kidney inflammation. Additional laboratory tests are still pending as doctors work to identify the underlying cause of her illness.