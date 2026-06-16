Jackson Lahmeyer church, wife in focus amid pastor's scandal with ex-Miss Oklahoma; ‘enjoyed those lips’

Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, the Donald Trump-backed Oklahoma congressional candidate, is mired in scandal over ties with ex-Miss Oklahoma, Caitlin Simmons Key.

Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer is married and has five kids with wife, Kendra. (Facebook/Jackson Lahmeyer)

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The Daily Mail reported a former campaign staffer reveal that Lahmeyer's relationship with Simmons Key was physical after he had claimed it was just confined to flirty text messages. Meanwhile, the former Miss Oklahoma told the publication that Lahmeyer and she shared several kisses while working on his campaign this spring.

The father of five reportedly texted her saying “I enjoyed those lips.”

This comes amid the race for Oklahoma's first district Republican primary. Lahmeyer, 34, had sent more flirty texts to Key, the publication reported. The 40-year-old former beauty pageant winner warned there were more texts.

The megachurch pastor slammed the report in a Facebook statement and issued a statement. “Today, a distorted story from a British Tabloid was released just two days before my election," he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “This matter was already dealt with privately between me and my wife, Kendra, through counsel and prayer with God and spiritual advisors. I own crossing a boundary line through text messaging. I also ended all communication. The British Tabloid tried to paint me out in a way which is not the case.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “This matter was already dealt with privately between me and my wife, Kendra, through counsel and prayer with God and spiritual advisors. I own crossing a boundary line through text messaging. I also ended all communication. The British Tabloid tried to paint me out in a way which is not the case.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “At the same time, we must ask the question if this story was paid for and why our communications were carefully cherry-picked to create an impression that is not accurate. I am beyond grateful to have Kendra’s support. I am fully committed to my family, church and Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. I have little doubt that those in the political establishment who oppose my America First Candidacy will attempt to make more of this than it is. My wife Kendra may have more to say on this subject in the coming days,” the statement continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At the same time, we must ask the question if this story was paid for and why our communications were carefully cherry-picked to create an impression that is not accurate. I am beyond grateful to have Kendra’s support. I am fully committed to my family, church and Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. I have little doubt that those in the political establishment who oppose my America First Candidacy will attempt to make more of this than it is. My wife Kendra may have more to say on this subject in the coming days,” the statement continued. {{/usCountry}}

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The post and the scandal has drawn attention to pastor Jackson Lahmeyer's wife, Kendra. Here's all you need to know about Kendra Lahmeyer.

Who is Kendra Lahmeyer? Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer's wife

Kendra Lahmeyer lives in Owasso with husband Jackson. She and her husband have been the Lead Pastors of Sheridan church since 2017, as per the official website.

Kendra oversees the church's childcare program, it adds. The two share five kids together – Ashton, Hannah, Blitz, Eva, and Laken.

As per Kendra's LinkedIn, she's also a Special Education Teacher. Before joining Sheridan Church, Kendra taught in the Owasso Public Schools system. She graduated from Oklahoma Christian University with a bachelor's in Early Childhood Education and Teaching.

What to know about Sheridan Church?

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Sheridan Church describes itself as a ‘non-denominational, spirit-filled, multi-cultural and multi-generational church’. It was formerly known as Sheridan Christian Center and is one of Tulsa's most influential and historic churches, as per its site.

It was founded in 1951 and over 50 churches and ministries have reportedly been birthed from Sheridan, including Rhema Bible Training Center, Victory Church, Eastland Assembly of God and others.

Who is Caitlin Simmons Key? Ex-Miss Oklahoma

Caitlin Simmons Key is a mother and resides in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She reportedly works at Bravenly Global, as per her Facebook page. It also lists her as Owner and CEO at Cate & Grace, which has handmade luxury wreaths.

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Speaking about Trump, Key had said in 2016 that she did not believe in the sexual misconduct allegations against the president. “You have chaperones that are with you 24/7, and then backstage the only time he came back there was the night of finals with Melania and a group of other people just to congratulate us and wish us good luck, and it was not the dressing room, it was backstage,” Key, who is a registered Republican, told Newson6.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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