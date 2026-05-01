Barry Christian: 5 things on Oklahoma senate candidate found dead after going missing

Barry Christian, an Oklahoma Senate candidate, who had gone missing was found dead in his truck. Christian was reported missing on Wednesday after he failed to show up for his scheduled meeting. He was believed to have been driving a 2024 gray Ram pickup truck. Barry Christian was an Oklahoma senate candidate. (Facebook/Farrah Christian)

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said a truck matching the description of Christian's vehicle was found near Erick, Oklahoma, as per KFOR, and added that investigators are processing the scene now. The publication added that the circumstances surrounding his death is under investigation.

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Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Barry Christian.

Barry Christian: 5 things to know Christian was set to run for district 38 which covers counties in southwest Oklahoma. He was on the ballot for the Republican primary on June 16, 2026, as per Ballotpedia. Christian has been described by authorities as a white man, around 6 feet tall, 230 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Christian is from Sayre in Oklahoma and studied at Weatherford High School, as per his Facebook profile. Christian works as a drilling consultant, and has been at this job since August 2025, as per his Facebook profile. OSBI informed Christian's family members that a body had been found in the truck. Christian's last post on Facebook was about a message of community building for District 38. “Join us for a spirited community gathering at the Mangum Oklahoma Rattlesnake Festival, where neighbors, families, and local supporters come together to celebrate wildlife, culture, and the enduring spirit of District 38. Our State Senate candidate for District 38 invites you to a friendly meet-and-greet to discuss issues that matter most to our community. Wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation to rural economy and public safety,” he wrote on April 26. The senatorial candidate was reported missing on April 29.

Several people reacted on Christian's post as the news of him going missing began to do the rounds. “I just seen a missing persons report for him,” one person wrote. Another added “Hey bud you might wanna leave the derby and go back home some folks are looking for you.”