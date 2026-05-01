Kash Patel's GF reacts to Lorna Hajdini, JPMorgan sexual abuse row: ‘Who is making a joke…’

Alexis Wilkins has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the lawsuit against the JPMorgan executive, Lorna Hajdini. She has called out the “liberals” and condemned Hajdini's sexual abuse of a male employee. In light of Lorna Hajdini's lawsuit, Alexis Wilkins condemned the liberal response to the allegations of sexual abuse against a male employee. (X/@durbunhaber)

What did Wilkins say? Wilkins, the country singer girlfriend of FBI director Kash Patel, criticized the selective outrage of the liberals, stating that she was “screenshotting” reactions from those making light of the allegations. She suggested that similar cases involving female victims are treated more seriously.

In an X post, she wrote, “Screenshotting every liberal who is making a joke about the JP Morgan story, where a male employee was sexually assaulted and blackmailed by a female executive, next time they want to flip out about the flipside of that coin.”

Her followers immediately echoed her opinions and reacted to her post with one user writing, “Thank you Alexis for sticking up for us disenfranchised men!”

Another user mentions the screenshots from the case and wrote, “Been doing the same thing these screenshots keep getting worse and worse. You think the FBI will do anything?”

Read more: Lorna Hajdini: JPMorgan executive takes big step amid sexual harassment row

Sexual harassment allegations against Lorna Hajdini According to a Daily Mail report, a former Asian coworker of Hajdini has filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase in New York, claiming he was subjected to months of sexual assault, racial discrimination, and workplace intimidation while working under her supervision.

The lawsuit, filed in the New York County Supreme Court, was filed anonymously by the male coworker under the name John Doe. Doe alleged that the misconduct started in the spring of 2024 when Hajdini took on a senior position, and Doe joined the organization as a senior vice president. Doe alleges that she subjected him to ongoing verbal abuse and used her power over his professional advancement to force him into repeated sexual relations.

According to the lawsuit, Hajdini made two attempts to have oral sex with him in the office, once remarking, "Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy."

According to the Daily Mail, Doe alleged that despite his repeated rejections of Hajdini's approaches, he was threatened with reprisals. After declining an invitation for drinks in May 2024, he alleged she warned him and said, “If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you... never forget, I f**king own you.”

Read more: Lorna Hajdini: JPMorgan exec's social media activity in focus amid allegations

Racial insults and sexual assault of a male employee at JPMorgan Doe claimed that during one of the alleged encounters, Hajdini pushed him to the ground, sat on his face, and told him to suck her toes. "I'm very uncomfortable, please, Lorna, please, I'm begging you."

According to the complaint, she made a racial remark and made fun of him, saying that at least his privates did not "taste like curry."

Hajdini allegedly assaulted the male employee, who was married, in front of his wife and called his wife “asian fish head.” He said Hajdini took off her shirt and touched herself during the encounter in the apartment. “I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons.”

Doe claimed that Hajdini acknowledged giving him an erection-enhancing medication and Rohypnol, or "roofies," before having sex with him. She was also charged in the lawsuit with using her executive position to obtain unauthorized access to his bank account in order to track his whereabouts.

According to The Daily Mail, two witnesses are included in the complaint as supporting parts of his story, including hearing his objections during one purported encounter.