Lorna Hajdini row: JPMorgan exec's alleged Instagram, LinkedIn activity in focus amid sexual abuse allegations

A senior executive at JPMorgan Chase, identified as Lorna Hajdini, has been accused of sexually assaulting, racially abusing and drugging a junior employee over several month, as per a bombshell New York lawsuit first reported by The Daily Mail. The publication stated that she allegedly used her senior position within the bank’s Leveraged Finance division to pressure a married male colleague into what court filings describe as ‘non-consensual and humiliating sex acts’. The accuser has been identified only as John Doe. JP Morgan exec Lorna Hajdini is accused of sexually harassing her junior. (Screengrab)

Doe claims the abuse escalated in 2024 after Hajdini joined his team in a senior role in April of that year. They had joined the company as a Senior VP/Director in March 2024.

Read More: Lorna Hajdini: 5 things about JPMorgan executive accused of sexually harassing junior employee

Lorna Hajdini's alleged social media, LinkedIn activity in focus Meanwhile, social media users dug up Hajdini's alleged Instagram account. It had her photo as the profile picture. Some noticed that it has gone private all of a sudden. We are unable to confirm these claims.

We also found Lorna Hajdini's LinkedIn account. She had congratulated a collegue on an achievement last year. “You are a force to be reckoned with! Well-deserved recognition!” the comment read.

Several LinkedIn users slammed the JPMorgan exec in the comment section. “lmfao. This aged well 🤡” one of them wrote.

Allegations of coercion and threats According to the complaint, Doe repeatedly rejected Hajdini’s alleged advances, but claims she threatened both his career and financial future at the firm. Weeks after the alleged inappropriate conduct began, Hajdini allegedly invited Doe out for drinks. When he declined, the lawsuit claims she responded: "If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you.”

“Never forget, I f**king own you.”

The lawsuit alleges Hajdini repeatedly reminded Doe that she controlled his bonuses, promotions and future opportunities at the bank.

In one alleged incident at Doe’s apartment, the complaint claims Hajdini removed her top and touched her breasts in front of him before insulting both him and his wife after he rejected her advances.

Read More: Lorna Hajdini sued: JPMorgan reacts over bombshell assault allegations | A look at victim's demands

“Do you want to get promoted at year end or not?” she allegedly said.

“Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this.”

The lawsuit further alleges she added: “I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons.”

Claims of forced sexual encounters Doe alleges Hajdini later forcibly removed his pants and performed oral sex on him against his will. The complaint states that Doe began crying during the alleged encounter and was verbally abused afterward.

“Stop fking crying. You think anyone would ever believe you? You’re a fking douche bag who thinks he’s hot s**t.”

“But you can’t even get your dk hard for me? What the fk is this?” the lawsuit alleges Hajdini said.

Doe claims he was then forced to perform oral sex on Hajdini out of “embarrassment and humiliation.”

In another alleged encounter detailed in the filing, Doe claims he pleaded: “I’m very uncomfortable, please, Lorna, please, I’m begging you.”

A witness staying in an adjoining room allegedly overheard the incident, according to the complaint.

Accusations of racial harassment The lawsuit also accuses Hajdini of making repeated racially charged remarks toward Doe.One early allegation dates back to May 2024, when Doe claims Hajdini dropped a pen beside his desk before rubbing his leg and squeezing his calf while picking it up.

“Oh, you did play basketball in college?” she allegedly said.

“I love basketball players… they get me so wet.”

The complaint further alleges Hajdini later asked to perform oral sex on him in the office, saying: “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy.”

At a separate work social event, Doe accuses Hajdini of groping him around the groin area and spitting into her hands before rubbing them across his neck and head.

“You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy,” she allegedly told him.

Drugging and surveillance claims Among the most serious allegations in the lawsuit are claims that Hajdini admitted to drugging Doe with a date rape drug on multiple occasions.

The filing also alleges Doe was given “an erection-enabling pharmaceutical substance.”

Doe further claims Hajdini improperly accessed his bank accounts using her executive authority, allowing her to monitor his movements and personal activity.

JPMorgan denies allegations JPMorgan Chase has denied the claims and says an internal investigation found no evidence supporting Doe’s accusations. A spokesperson for the bank told the Daily Mail: “Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims.”

“While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

Hajdini, who has reportedly worked at JPMorgan for nearly 15 years, has not publicly responded to the allegations.