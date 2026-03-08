Michigan and Oklahoma tornado death toll rises to 8 across Union City, Edwardsburg, and Oklahoma counties
At least eight people were killed and dozens injured after powerful storms and tornadoes hit parts of Michigan and Oklahoma.
At least eight people have died and dozens have been injured after a severe weather outbreak produced several damaging tornadoes across parts of the Midwest and Plains. The powerful storms on March 6 caused widespread destruction in communities in Michigan and Oklahoma.
Tornado causes major destruction in Michigan
One of the most powerful storms moved across southern Michigan on the afternoon of March 6 and produced at least one confirmed tornado. The storm moved through Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties, damaging areas along a roughly 50mile stretch between Edwardsburg, Three Rivers and Union City, according to the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana.
Storm chasers, trained spotters, broadcast media and public videos confirmed at least one “large and extremely dangerous” tornado near Three Rivers in St. Joseph County.
According to USA Today, some of the worst damage happened Friday evening in Union City, Michigan, a town of about 1,700 people located just west of Interstate 69. Homes along the St. Joseph River were destroyed and left unrecognizable after the powerful tornado struck the area.
The tornado that affected Three Rivers hit around 3:50 pm local time on March 6. Storm chasers and emergency management staff said the tornado touched down several times before causing damage on the southwest side of the city just before 4 pm.
Officials said several large buildings including homes and pole barns were badly damaged or completely destroyed.
Deaths and injuries reported
According to the Weather, authorities reported deaths and injuries in several communities after the storms.
- Union City, Michigan: Three people died and 12 others were injured. Three of the injured were taken to local hospitals after the storm passed through the Union Lake area.
- Edwardsburg, Michigan: One person died and several others were injured.
- Okmulgee County, Oklahoma: Two people died.
- Major County, Oklahoma: Two deaths were reported during Thursday night’s severe weather.
Emergency response and warnings
Emergency crews rushed to damaged areas and officials asked residents to avoid affected locations so first responders could work safely.
“We are being flooded with reports of damage so we do not have an exact number to report,” said Maddi Johnson, a meteorologist in the weather service office. “We do know that there were several homes damaged on the north side of Union Lake” in Union City, Michigan.
Forecasters also warned that more severe weather including damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes could continue to affect parts of the South and Midwest.
