At least 8 killed after tornadoes sweep Michigan and Oklahoma; dangerous weather still ahead

At least eight people have died after tornadoes and powerful storms struck parts of Michigan and Oklahoma over two days this week, officials said, as meteorologists warn that more severe weather could impact large parts of the United States in the coming days. Damaged trees are seen following a tornado that hit several cities in rural southwest Michigan on March 7, in Union City, Michigan. (Getty Images via AFP)

The deadly storms, which hit between March 5 and March 6, left widespread destruction in several communities and prompted emergency warnings across multiple states.

Michigan storms In southern Michigan, a tornado-producing storm carved a path of destruction across several counties on March 6, killing four people and damaging homes and businesses, reported USA Today.

According to the National Weather Service, the damage stretched across Cass County, St. Joseph County and Branch County, affecting communities from Edwardsburg through Three Rivers and into Union City.

Authorities said the first tornado warning in the area was issued in the afternoon after radar detected a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado near Cassopolis.

Damage reports soon followed in Cass County, where Sheriff Clint Roach said one person was killed and several others were injured as structures including homes and agricultural buildings were either heavily damaged or destroyed.

In nearby Branch County, officials reported three additional deaths and a dozen injuries near Union City. Three of the injured were taken to local hospitals.

Weather service officials said survey teams were dispatched to assess the destruction and determine whether the damage was caused by a single tornado or multiple twisters.

Oklahoma storms also turn deadly The same storm system also produced deadly tornadoes in Oklahoma.

Authorities said a tornado struck a home north-northeast of Beggs late on March 6, killing two people, according to Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddie Rice.

Earlier, on March 5, another tornado near Fairview killed a woman and her daughter after their vehicle was struck during the storm.

Weather officials reported that at least six tornadoes were recorded across Oklahoma during the outbreak.

Storm system moves east Forecasters say the severe weather threat is continuing as the system moves across the country.

The Storm Prediction Center warned that roughly 90 million people from Texas to New York could face some risk of severe storms. Possible hazards include tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall that could trigger flash flooding.

Meteorologists are also tracking a sharp temperature shift expected over the weekend, with parts of the Midwest and Northeast forecast to experience unusually warm conditions following the storm system.

Authorities in the affected areas have urged residents to stay alert to weather warnings and avoid damaged structures as recovery and damage assessments continue.