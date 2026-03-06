Chicago weather update: Thunderstorms trigger ground delays at O’Hare airport; Heavy rain, flooding possible

Thunderstorms moved into the Chicago area Friday morning, triggering ground delays at O’Hare International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration initially issued a ground stop due to severe weather but later downgraded it to a ground delay. Several flights have been delayed or canceled as a result. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s on Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday. (UnSplash)

Also Read: Oklahoma tornado tragically kills mother, daughter in Major County: Severe weather warning issued

Meteorologists provide update Warmer temperatures are also being reported across the region. As of about 9 a.m., fog and mist were present in the area, with temperatures around 52°F.

Temperatures near O’Hare are expected to rise to around 70°F, while areas closer to Lake Michigan are likely to remain in the 60s.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist David King, although temperatures will be warmer, the chances of breaking any warm-weather records are fading because heavy cloud cover is limiting sunshine.

“If we achieved it (70 degrees) we’d tie the record, King told Chicago Sun Times. "We’re still expecting a nice warm day, but it’s going to be humid."

Some rain could linger into Saturday morning, though forecasters say precipitation totals are expected to remain limited.

“But not a whole lot of precipitation,” King said. “It’ll be a little breezy with winds gusts from 25-30 miles per hour.”

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s on Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday.

Meanwhile, NBC 5 Chicago Storm Team meteorologist Alicia Roman said morning storms moving through the area were expected to “pack a punch,” bringing heavy downpours, thunder and lightning.

"The thinking is this morning, the storms should stay below severe criteria, meaning we're not looking at gusty, damaging winds through the mid-morning," Roman said. "But we could see the storms packing a little bit of a punch with heavy rain and lightning."

Also Read: Fire in Charlotte today? Smoke and poor air quality spark concern

NWS advisory The National Weather Service Chicago also warned that periods of storms are expected through Saturday morning.

"Periods of storms are expected today into Saturday morning. The highest coverage this AM will be roughly NW of I-55. Storm coverage is uncertain this PM, but if storms develop, some could be severe. Numerous showers/storms will develop tonight into early Sat. AM."