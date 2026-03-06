Fire in Charlotte today? Smoke and poor air quality spark concern

UPDATE: Charlotte Fire Department issued an advisory for residents amid smoky conditions in parts of the city. Smoky conditions reported in Charlotte, North Carolina. (UnSplash)

The department said in a X post, "Charlotte Fire Alarm has received an increase in calls reporting smoke in parts of the Charlotte area this afternoon. The smoke is associated with a prescribed burn conducted by Mecklenburg County Natural Resources staff that began around 1 p.m. at the Buckeye Cove Nature Preserve."

"In addition to that burn, other prescribed burns are taking place today in nearby areas including Gaston County, Huntersville, Lancaster, and Chester County. Smoke from these controlled burns may drift into Charlotte and surrounding communities and may affect air quality in downwind areas for the next two to three hours," the department added.

To reduce exposure, the department urged residents to "consider staying indoors or avoiding areas where smoke may be heavier."

"Charlotte Fire reminds residents that if you see flames, heavy smoke coming from a structure, or believe there is an emergency, you should still call 911 immediately. Reporting potential fires remains critical to ensuring a quick response to actual emergencies," the department added.