Fire in Charlotte today? Smoke and poor air quality spark concern
Some took to X and other social media platforms to ask whether the haze was caused by a nearby wildfire.
UPDATE: Charlotte Fire Department issued an advisory for residents amid smoky conditions in parts of the city.
The department said in a X post, "Charlotte Fire Alarm has received an increase in calls reporting smoke in parts of the Charlotte area this afternoon. The smoke is associated with a prescribed burn conducted by Mecklenburg County Natural Resources staff that began around 1 p.m. at the Buckeye Cove Nature Preserve."
"In addition to that burn, other prescribed burns are taking place today in nearby areas including Gaston County, Huntersville, Lancaster, and Chester County. Smoke from these controlled burns may drift into Charlotte and surrounding communities and may affect air quality in downwind areas for the next two to three hours," the department added.
To reduce exposure, the department urged residents to "consider staying indoors or avoiding areas where smoke may be heavier."
"Charlotte Fire reminds residents that if you see flames, heavy smoke coming from a structure, or believe there is an emergency, you should still call 911 immediately. Reporting potential fires remains critical to ensuring a quick response to actual emergencies," the department added.
Also Read: Miami Gardens fire update: Smoke visible in Miramar, Pembroke Pines as blaze erupts at Global Warehouse Solutions
ORIGINAL STORY: Residents in and around Charlotte reported smoky conditions and poor air quality on Thursday, prompting concerns among locals.
Some took to X and other social media platforms to ask whether the haze was caused by a nearby wildfire.
One person wrote on X, "What is on fire in Charlotte right now?? Riding the greenway and there’s just smoke everywhere."
Another added, "Why does Charlotte look and smell like something is on fire?"
A third resident reported, "What is this smoke in Charlotte….hazy af outside."
Possible reason
While authorities and official alert systems have not reported any fires in or around the city, the smoke may be drifting into the area from prescribed or controlled burns taking place in South Carolina.
According to Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane, gusty southwest winds could be carrying smoke northward into the Charlotte region.
Lane wrote on X, "Smelling smoke in the air or see hazy sky? It's likely due to prescribed, controlled burns happening in SC. With a southwest gusty breeze today, it's pushing some of the smoke into the Charlotte area."
York County Sheriff wrote on X, "Smell smoke? The South Carolina Forestry Service is conducting a controlled burn of about 80 acres in the area between McConnells Rd. and Brattonsville Rd. Additionally, four other controlled burns are taking place in Chester County. There are currently 227 prescribed burns taking place in SC."
York County is located about 39 miles from Charlotte.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More