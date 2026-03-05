Miami Gardens fire update: Smoke visible in Miramar, Pembroke Pines as blaze erupts at Global Warehouse Solutions

Photos and videos from the scene show a large plume of thick, black smoke rising from the facility.

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Miami Gardens, Florida late Thursday morning. According to CBS News, the blaze started at Global Warehouse Solutions.

The smoke was reportedly visible from nearby cities, including Miramar, Florida and Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Authorities have urged residents and drivers to avoid the area surrounding the warehouse while firefighters work to contain the blaze.

Officials have not yet released details about possible injuries or the cause of the fire.

Residents react Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to react to the blaze.

One person wrote on Facebook, "Just right next to that fire there are little building that look like small house that DCF used them to put children’s that have been removed from their parent or families. I hope they are safe if they are still there."

Another added, "County line 42-47 Ave warehouses. Just got a alert call from the mayor of Miami Gardens about this fire. Stay away from the area."