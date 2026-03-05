Wayne County murders: Suspect in custody after 3 women found dead in Utah; vehicle recovered in Pagosa Springs
Officials have not yet released the suspect’s identity or the names of the victims.
A suspect is in custody after three women were found dead at separate locations in Wayne County, Utah, on Wednesday, authorities said.
According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the suspect allegedly fled the area in one of the victims’ vehicles. He traveled through southern Utah before crossing into Arizona and eventually reaching Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Law enforcement launched a search and located and arrested the suspect without incident. Officials have not yet released the suspect’s identity or the names of the victims.
Investigators initially discovered the bodies of two women on a trail near Capitol Reef National Park. As the investigation expanded, authorities later found a third woman dead inside a home in Wayne County.
The circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation, and officials have not yet disclosed how the victims died.
In a statement on Facebook, Sevier County Sheriff's Office said, "We have received confirmation that a suspect in the Wayne County homicides was captured early this morning. The suspect is in law enforcement custody. We greatly appreciate all our law enforcement and investigation partners, and all of our citizens who provided tips and assisted in the process. We ask for patience as the investigation progresses. Official details will come from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Department of Public Safety."
Also Read: Wayne County suspect update: Police reveal first details after 3 dead; ‘White Subaru Outback’
No threat to public
On Wednesday, the Utah Department of Public Safety and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office urged residents in and around Torrey, Utah to remain vigilant while the suspect was still at large.
After the suspect was taken into custody, authorities confirmed that there was no longer any threat to the community.
"There are no ongoing threats to the public, and investigators have no outstanding suspects," Utah Department of Public Safety said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More