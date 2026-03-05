Wayne County murders: Suspect in custody after 3 women found dead in Utah; vehicle recovered in Pagosa Springs

A suspect is in custody after three women were found dead at separate locations in Wayne County, Utah, on Wednesday, authorities said. Three women were found dead in Utah. (Unsplash)

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the suspect allegedly fled the area in one of the victims’ vehicles. He traveled through southern Utah before crossing into Arizona and eventually reaching Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

Law enforcement launched a search and located and arrested the suspect without incident. Officials have not yet released the suspect’s identity or the names of the victims.

Investigators initially discovered the bodies of two women on a trail near Capitol Reef National Park. As the investigation expanded, authorities later found a third woman dead inside a home in Wayne County.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation, and officials have not yet disclosed how the victims died.

In a statement on Facebook, Sevier County Sheriff's Office said, "We have received confirmation that a suspect in the Wayne County homicides was captured early this morning. The suspect is in law enforcement custody. We greatly appreciate all our law enforcement and investigation partners, and all of our citizens who provided tips and assisted in the process. We ask for patience as the investigation progresses. Official details will come from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Department of Public Safety."

No threat to public On Wednesday, the Utah Department of Public Safety and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office urged residents in and around Torrey, Utah to remain vigilant while the suspect was still at large.

After the suspect was taken into custody, authorities confirmed that there was no longer any threat to the community.

"There are no ongoing threats to the public, and investigators have no outstanding suspects," Utah Department of Public Safety said.