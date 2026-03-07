Three Rivers, Michigan tornado: Large twister seen near Edwardsburg and Cassopolis amid severe weather; videos
Videos shared from the locations show damage caused by the storms.
UPDATE: Tornado damage has been reported in Three Rivers after a twister tore through the area on Friday. According to initial reports and videos circulating on social media, a Menards store sustained damage during the storm.
Several roofs were reportedly blown off and trees were damaged as the tornado moved through the area. Power outages have also been reported across St. Joseph County.
ORIGINAL STORY: A large tornado was spotted on the ground in Three Rivers, Michigan, as severe storms moved through the area. The sighting came just minutes after tornadoes were reported in Edwardsburg and Cassopolis.
Sharing details about the storm, meteorologist Ryan Hall wrote on X, "We are tracking a PDS Tornado Warning in St. Joseph County, Michigan. A damaging tornado is moving through Three Rivers with a debris signature on radar. This is a life-threatening situation. Tune in to the stream immediately for coverage."
As of now, authorities have not confirmed any injuries or significant damage from the storm.
NWS alert
The National Weather Service issued a warning for a “damaging tornado” affecting northeastern St. Joseph County and northwestern Branch County in southwestern Michigan.
The alert stated, "At 4: 03 p.m. EST, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Centreville, or near Three Rivers, moving northeast at 40 mph. Reports of damage have been received in Three Rivers. This is a particularly dangerous situation. Take cover now."
The warning added, "You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
According to the alert, the storm was expected to remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern St. Joseph and northwestern Branch counties, including communities such as Mendon, Leonidas, Fishers Lake and Sherwood.
