Jake Lang arrested: What did he say amid Karmelo Anthony verdict? Details of ‘terroristic threats’

Jake Lang, a popular far-right influencer pardoned by Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 riots, has been arrested again in Frisco, Texas, for terroristic threats made amid the sentencing of Karmelo Anthony.

Jake Lang, conservative activist and Republican US Senate candidate for Florida, in New York.(Bloomberg)

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The Dallas Morning News confirmed the arrest, noting that Lang was booked into the Dallas County jail Tuesday. Lang has been charged with making terroristic threats, and his bail has been set at a whopping $1 million, his arrest records show. Notably, this is Lanf's second arrest in Texas within the span of a week.

Last week, Lang was booked in Frisco for criminal trespassing. The incident took place on June 2 at 6101 Frisco Square Boulevard in Frisco. Lang was taken into custody a day after.

In this article, we will look at the details of Lang's comments that led to his arrest on June 9.

What Did Jake Lang Say? Details Of Terroristic Threats

The arrest of Jake Lang took place at the Dallas airport while the influencer was inside an airplane, according to a representative of the influencer. The rep said that Lang said that if the jury did not find Karmelo Anthony guilty of the murder of Austin Metcalf, Lang "would take care of it himself."

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{{^usCountry}} Lang and other far-right influencers mounted a campaign around the Karmelo Anthony trial. Anthony, 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the April 2025 killing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lang and other far-right influencers mounted a campaign around the Karmelo Anthony trial. Anthony, 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the April 2025 killing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anthony pleaded not guilty, with his lawyer, Mike Howard, arguing that the 19-year-old acted in self-defense. The judge ruled against Anthony, calling the murder a "senseless" act. Jake Lang Jail Record And Mugshot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony pleaded not guilty, with his lawyer, Mike Howard, arguing that the 19-year-old acted in self-defense. The judge ruled against Anthony, calling the murder a "senseless" act. Jake Lang Jail Record And Mugshot {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dallas County jail records, Jake Lang (Edward Lang, 31) was booked into the Dallas County Jail's North Tower on June 9 at 8:21pm. He has been charged with Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Serious Bodily Injury or Influencing Government/Public Services, the record shows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dallas County jail records, Jake Lang (Edward Lang, 31) was booked into the Dallas County Jail's North Tower on June 9 at 8:21pm. He has been charged with Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Serious Bodily Injury or Influencing Government/Public Services, the record shows. {{/usCountry}}

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He is currently being held in jail.

Also read: Trump reacts to latest Consumer Price Index data amid Iran war: ‘I love the inflation’

ChudTheBuilder Incident

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Lang's run-ins with the law are quite frequent, and they often also happen when he appears to show support for fellow far-right influencers. In May, he claimed that he went to support ChudTheBuilder in this $1.5 million bond trial over a shooting Chud was involved in outside a courthouse in Tennessee. Lang said police arrested him and placed him in solitary confinement.

“I went to show support at Chud the Builder's $1. 25 million bond hearing and was arrested and thrown (in the maximum he could sentence me to) of 10 days of solitary confinement by the judge!!!!” Lang claimed. “Here's how it happened. I was sitting next to Chud's wonderful and soft-spoken fiancee when she whispered, “I love you” to Chud, and was kicked out of the courtroom!!!”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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