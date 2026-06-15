James Barker cause of death: What happened to Love Island USA producer? Shock passing in Fiji sparks concerns

James Barker, the producer of Peacock and ITV's reality TV Show Love Island USA, passed away unexpectedly last week while shooting the show's latest season in the South Pacific island nation of Fiji. His death was announced by ITV America and Peacock in a statement on Monday. He was 40.

Love Island producer James Barker passed away in Fiji at 40.(James Barker on Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the statement, the two broadcasters said that Barker died “after suffering an unexpected medical emergency.” His exact cause of death has not been released. Additionally, the specifics of the medical emergency are also unclear.

“He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ family, friends and colleagues,” the statement from Peacock and ITV America read.

NBC News notes that James Barker joined the Love Island USA in 2020 as a story producer. He worked his way up in the production ladder in the last six years, working as the executive producer at the time of his death. A special honor for Barker will be aired along with the Tuesday, June 16 episode of the show, the producers announced.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON