James Wehr Irvine crash video: Watch exact moment McLaren crashed, killing South OC Cars and Coffee head and Lexi Kramer

A newly released video shows the moment car influencer James Wehr lost control of his McLaren and crashed into a tree in Irvine, California, with the impact sending the luxury sports car into a massive fireball. Wehr, 27, and his passenger, 22-year-old Alexis “Lexi” Kramer, died in the crash.

A newly released dashcam video shows the moment James Wehr’s McLaren crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Irvine, killing Wehr and passenger Alexis “Lexi” Kramer. (Instagram/@wehr)

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The footage, obtained by TMZ and recorded by the dashcam of another vehicle, captures the moments before the fatal collision. Wehr is seen passing another car on the left shortly after a traffic light turns green. The McLaren then travels across a wet section of the road before Wehr appears to brake.

The car swerves to the right and slams into a tree. The impact immediately engulfs the McLaren in flames, with debris scattered across the roadway.

Deep Dive What caused the McLaren crash involving James Wehr and Lexi Kramer in Irvine? The crash was influenced by several factors, including road conditions, the vehicle's speed, and possible influences on the driver's control of the car. How did the dashcam footage contribute to the investigation of the Irvine crash? The dashcam footage shows the moments leading up to the crash, providing crucial visual evidence for investigators about how the accident occurred. Why was the Irvine Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team involved in the case? The Major Accident Investigation Team was activated due to the crash's severity, and they are conducting a thorough investigation that is expected to take months.

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Irvine police investigate crash

{{^usCountry}} The Irvine Police Department has reviewed the video as part of its investigation into the deadly collision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Irvine Police Department has reviewed the video as part of its investigation into the deadly collision. {{/usCountry}}

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Kyle Oldoerp of the Irvine Police Department told TMZ that the department's Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is conducting an extensive investigation that is expected to take months.

“Our Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is conducting an extensive investigation into the collision that will take months to complete,” Oldoerp said.

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He added that investigators will examine several possible contributing factors, including the condition of the road and vehicle, the McLaren's speed and any factors that could have affected Wehr's operation of the car.

“MAIT Investigators will examine all possible contributing factors to the collision, including roadway and vehicle conditions, the vehicle’s speed, and any factors that may have affected the driver’s operation of the McLaren,” Oldoerp said.

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James Wehr, Alexis ‘Lexi’ Kramer killed

The fatal crash happened early Sunday in Irvine. Wehr and Kramer were found dead after firefighters extinguished the blaze, according to the TMZ report.

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Police have said speed was a factor in the collision, while the newly released dashcam footage provides a visual account of the moments leading up to the crash. However, investigators have not yet completed their examination of the collision.

Wehr was 27 years old and Kramer was 22. Kramer was described in the report as a Hooters calendar model.

The Irvine Police Department's investigation is continuing, with authorities examining the circumstances surrounding the crash and the factors that may have contributed to the fatal collision.