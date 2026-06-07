James Weston Higginbotham case update: Auburn student's family breaks silence after his body is found in Japan

The family of James “Weston” Higginbotham has spoken publicly for the first time since his body was found, describing a grief that is “impossible to put into words.”

Nancy Higginbotham expressed gratitude to supporters around the world who shared information about James Weston’s disappearance(Nancy Higginbotham/Facebook)

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Weston, a 20-year-old junior majoring in biosystems engineering at Auburn University, vanished on May 29 while traveling with his parents in the Kyoto region.

Japanese authorities, volunteers, local residents and members of the Higginbotham family had spent days searching for him before a volunteer search-and-rescue group located his remains in a wooded area outside Kyoto on Saturday.

The discovery brought a heartbreaking end to a search that had mobilized police officers, K-9 units, helicopters and volunteers across the difficult terrain near Kyoto.

Read more: James Weston Higginbotham cause of death: What happened to missing American student found dead in Japan?

"The grief we feel is impossible to put into words”

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{{^usCountry}} In a social media post published on June 6, Nancy Higginbotham reflected on the loss of her son and thanked the thousands of people who helped search for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a social media post published on June 6, Nancy Higginbotham reflected on the loss of her son and thanked the thousands of people who helped search for him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The grief we feel is impossible to put into words,” she wrote. “We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The grief we feel is impossible to put into words,” she wrote. “We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nancy also expressed gratitude to supporters around the world who shared information about Weston’s disappearance and participated in search efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nancy also expressed gratitude to supporters around the world who shared information about Weston’s disappearance and participated in search efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are forever grateful to the countless people across the United States, Japan, and around the world who shared Weston’s story, prayed for our family, offered encouragement, and helped in the search efforts,” she wrote. “The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are forever grateful to the countless people across the United States, Japan, and around the world who shared Weston’s story, prayed for our family, offered encouragement, and helped in the search efforts,” she wrote. “The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives.” {{/usCountry}}

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The grieving mother concluded her statement by asking for privacy as the family processes the tragedy.

“Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and support. We will need them now more than ever,” she wrote. “We will always love you, Weston.”

Read more: James Weston Higginbotham: 5 things to know as missing Auburn University student found dead in Japan

Final days before the discovery

According to family members, Weston was last seen on surveillance footage after exiting a train in Kyoto’s Yamashina area on May 29. His last known phone activity occurred later that evening.

Investigators and the Higginbotham family subsequently focused their search on nearby hiking trails and mountainous terrain because Weston was known to enjoy hiking and outdoor activities.

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Nancy previously told NBC News that her son had walked away following a disagreement during the family vacation. She said that the family was concerned he may have been “emotionally distressed” when he left.

On June 3, Japanese authorities reportedly deployed approximately 50 police officers, helicopters and search dogs to comb forested areas around Yamashina.

On June 6, Weston's remains were found.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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