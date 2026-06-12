James Weston Higginbotham update: Auburn student’s family announces scholarship fund; funeral details out

The family of James “Weston” Higginbotham has announced an endowed scholarship at Auburn University in Alabama to honor the 20-year-old student’s commitment to environmental causes following his death in Japan.

James Weston Higginbotham's family has announced an endowed scholarship at Auburn University to continue his passion for environmental science.(Nancy Higginbotham/Facebook)

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The announcement comes days after authorities located his body during a search operation after he went missing while traveling abroad.

According to his family, the James “Weston” Higginbotham Endowed Scholarship Fund will support Auburn University students pursuing ecological engineering. Family members have asked mourners to donate to the scholarship in lieu of sending flowers, saying the fund will help preserve Weston's lifelong environmental mission.

Weston's mother, Nancy Higginbotham, also released details on her Facebook page of his visitation and funeral services, which are scheduled for Wednesday, June 17.

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: James Weston Higginbotham case update: Final text to friend revealed after Auburn student found dead in Japan Scholarship reflects James Weston Higginbotham's environmental passion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: James Weston Higginbotham case update: Final text to friend revealed after Auburn student found dead in Japan Scholarship reflects James Weston Higginbotham's environmental passion {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Higginbotham was studying biosystems engineering at Auburn University. He was involved in sustainability initiatives both on and off campus. He was preparing to travel to Bolivia in August to help oversee a water distribution project serving a local village through engineering outreach efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Higginbotham was studying biosystems engineering at Auburn University. He was involved in sustainability initiatives both on and off campus. He was preparing to travel to Bolivia in August to help oversee a water distribution project serving a local village through engineering outreach efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The scholarship aligns closely with his academic and personal interests. Weston worked in Auburn's research department and participated in several student organizations. These included the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers, Auburn Student Aerospace Projects and Engineers Without Borders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scholarship aligns closely with his academic and personal interests. Weston worked in Auburn's research department and participated in several student organizations. These included the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers, Auburn Student Aerospace Projects and Engineers Without Borders. {{/usCountry}}

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His mother described him as a dedicated environmental advocate. He followed a vegan lifestyle and carried reusable items to minimize waste. Friends and family said sustainability was not simply an academic interest but a daily practice.

Read more: James Weston Higginbotham cause of death revealed? Missing American student found dead in Japan

Family remembers adventurous spirit and global outlook

After Weston was discovered dead in mountainous area outside Kyoto, his mother, Nancy, wrote in a Facebook post, “The grief we feel is impossible to put into words. We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like.”

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Beyond academics, Weston was known for his love of outdoor exploration. His mother described him as the family's "adventure leader." He often planned hiking and camping trips using traditional paper maps and enjoyed introducing others to nature.

His travels took him across some of the world's best-known hiking destinations, including Yosemite National Park, the Pyrenees, the Camino de Santiago and the Swiss Alps.

He was also an avid mountain biker, skier and endurance athlete. Weston also competed on Auburn University's climbing and triathlon teams. Through the new scholarship, they hope future Auburn students will continue the environmental work that defined his life and aspirations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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