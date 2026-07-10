Janice Dean breaks down in tears as she bids emotional farewell to Fox News amid health battle, ‘I wasn’t gonna cry’

A cherished Fox News personality has made a return to the network to bid emotional farewell as she takes an exit from work to fight against an incurable illness.

Fox & Friends meteorologist Janice Dean became emotional during her farewell, reflecting on her 22-year career as she leaves to battle multiple sclerosis (FoX News clip screenshot)

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Janice Dean, a meteorologist on Fox & Friends, became emotional on Friday while saying her goodbyes to her colleagues and the audience.

Janice Dean's health condition

At the end of June, Dean revealed that she would be departing from Fox News due to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

The journalist received her diagnosis of the autoimmune condition, which impacts the central nervous system and deteriorates the protective sheath surrounding nerves, two decades ago.

She returned for a final appearance on Friday, during which she reflected on her 22 years with the network.

"I have shared a lot on TV in 22 year, maybe too much sometimes," she remarked.

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{{^usCountry}} Fox & Friends compiled a montage showcasing Dean's tenure at the network, featuring clips of her reporting outside the Fox building in New York City, unveiling the Fox Weather vehicle, and presenting from the studio alongside her numerous co-hosts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fox & Friends compiled a montage showcasing Dean's tenure at the network, featuring clips of her reporting outside the Fox building in New York City, unveiling the Fox Weather vehicle, and presenting from the studio alongside her numerous co-hosts. {{/usCountry}}

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Although Dean serves as a meteorologist at Fox, she was afforded several opportunities to venture beyond weather reporting, covering events such as the Super Bowl, the Kentucky Derby, and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

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Emotional Janice Dean reflects on career and challenging time in life

Fox emphasized Dean's passion for dancing and her uncontainable enthusiasm while reporting from the White House and interacting with viewers.

"I wasn’t going to cry, but now I’m crying, so thank you," she expressed after the montage concluded.

Dean partially concealed her face with her hand as tears streamed down, using a tissue to wipe them away.

She was overcome with emotion during the broadcast, allowing tears to fall as she expressed her gratitude for her husband's support of her career, the behind-the-scenes team, and her co-hosts.

“When you leave a career, a job, there is a grieving period because this has been part of my life. You guys have been my second family. I want to say to the audience, I have loved every moment you have invited me into your living rooms every single morning. It has been an honor of my life and I feel really blessed to have done this job," Dean stated.

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"But I also want to say, living with an illness, we don’t talk about this on TV, but getting up at 2:30 in the morning is a really tough thing. It’s tough on your body. I did it for a long time, and I probably shouldn’t have done it for as long as I did, but I think I caught it at a time where I can repair myself a little bit.”

Janice Dean wants to spend time with family

Dean expressed on air her eagerness to spend quality time with her family, which includes her sons aged 15 and 17, who were present in the audience on Friday.

Three crew members appeared with gifts, presenting the star with a framed photograph, a Fox & Friends coffee mug, flowers, a cake, and balloons.

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