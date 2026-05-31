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Japan defence chief takes swipe at China at security meet

Japan defence chief takes swipe at China at security meet

Published on: May 31, 2026 09:00 am IST
AFP |
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Japan's defence minister took a veiled swipe at China on Sunday, pledging to keep strengthening the military despite Beijing's criticism of Tokyo's increasingly muscular security stance.

Japan defence chief takes swipe at China at security meet

Under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Japan has quickened its pivot towards a more proactive defence policy, further shaking off with US encouragement its pacifist outlook in place since the end of World War II.

The change has drawn frequent rebukes from Beijing, which has accused Tokyo of following a reckless policy of "new militarism" that could destabilise the region.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi hit back on Sunday, saying "nothing could be further from the truth".

"Think about it. There is a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers," Koizumi said at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

"Japan has neither of such weapons. And yet, Japan is labelled 'new militarism'. Isn't it strange?" he said, without mentioning China by name.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia's top defence forum, bringing together security officials and experts from about 45 countries.

In contrast to Japan and its ally the United States China has sent a watered-down delegation that does not include its defence minister, Dong Jun, for the second year running.

Koizumi said he was "feeling sad that we were unable to have the opportunity to have a meeting this time".

mjw/abs

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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