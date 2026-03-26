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    Jarvis Butts death row: Explicit Na’Ziyah Harris text messages reveal details; murder case takes huge blow

    Jarvis Butts, who murdered a 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris, was found dead in his cell at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center

    Published on: Mar 26, 2026 10:08 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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    Jarvis Butts, who murdered a 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris, was found dead in his cell at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson on Thursday. This comes two weeks after the 43-year-old was sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison for the murder of the Detroit teen. He pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge and also faced years for sexually assaulting other minors.

    Jarvis Butts, convicted of murdering Na’Ziyah Harris, was found dead in his prison cell (MDOC)
    Jarvis Butts, convicted of murdering Na’Ziyah Harris, was found dead in his prison cell (MDOC)

    Polic said that the prison staff'provided life-saving measures which were unsuccessful' early in the morning. Butts' death is being reported as a suicide. Butts pleaded guilty to murdering Harris in 2024, after impregnating her, prosecutors said. That is when his text messages with the victim came into light.

    Read More: ‘Where is Na’Ziyah’s body?': Here's what Jarvis Butts admitted before his murder sentencing and prison death

    Na'Ziyah's body has not been found yet.

    Final messages before disappearance

    One of the most critical pieces of evidence presented in court was the final text exchange between Butts and 13-year-old Harris on January 9, 2024 - the day she vanished.

    January 9 , 2024

    Harris: Don’t forget be there before 3 I will let you know when I’m leaving the school if you not there I will wait

    Harris: Send OK if you see the message so I can delete your number

    Butts: OK

    Authorities believe this was the last communication between the two before Harris disappeared.

    Timeline leading up to disappearance

    Prosecutors told the court that Harris met Butts on the same day she went missing. The pair allegedly traveled to Ypsilanti before returning to Detroit, where Butts checked into a motel.

    At the time, Butts had been expected to turn himself in on a separate gun charge, though that date had been delayed.

    Investigators later tracked him to the Rouge River area, where clothing believed to belong to Harris was recovered.

    Allegations of grooming and abuse

    According to prosecutors, the relationship between Butts and Harris began years earlier. Authorities allege he had been grooming and sexually abusing her since 2022.

    The court heard that Butts knew Harris through family connections and used that familiarity to gain access to her.

    He was described by prosecutors as a repeat offender with a pattern of targeting young girls, including other alleged victims between the ages of 4 and 13.

    Explicit messages read in court

    During the preliminary hearing, Sergeant Shannon Jones read out a series of text messages exchanged between Butts and Harris dating back to 2022.

    September 27, 2022

    Harris: Come on

    Harris: You ok?

    Harris: Where are we doing it at your choice

    Butts: You tell me

    Harris: Basement

    Harris: You sure?

    Harris: Or job

    Butts: Can you suck my d--- please

    Butts: And make sure you erase the messages

    Harris: K that is what I planned to do

    June 5, 2022

    Butts: I’m at your house

    Harris: Damn we were just there

    Harris: You bet not be in my room

    Harris: I need another phone

    Harris: I miss you

    Butts: I stole your panties

    June 24, 2023

    Butts: Send me some pictures please

    Harris: Don’t you still got the other pics

    Butts: No

    Harris: I will send some

    June 27, 2023

    Butts: Are you naked yet

    Harris: No I don’t wanna get naked

    Harris: Are you mad I didn’t get naked

    Butts: I used to you telling me no

    Harris: Come on bae I’m sorry just not in the mood right now I’m sorry

    Messages referencing pregnancy

    Texts from late 2023 revealed Harris expressing concern about a possible pregnancy, which prosecutors say Butts was aware of.

    September 26, 2023

    Harris: Bae you up???

    Harris: ???

    Harris: Yeah

    Harris: My period haven’t came at all

    Harris: Hello you there???

    Butts: What you mean

    Harris: It have not came

    Butts: Since when

    Harris: Since I was in the hospital

    Butts: That was last month

    Harris: I’m scared idk what to do I have to go to the doctors tm

    Butts: You said you took a pregnancy test and it was negative

    Harris: It did

    Butts: So go get another one

    Harris: I can’t I have no money

    Harris: You go get one

    Harris: You ain’t scared to get a plan b, get a pregnancy test and bring it later today just act like have you have to use the bathroom

    Harris: Pls

    Harris: Will you do it???

    Harris: Hello ?????

    Butts: Ok

    November 27, 2023

    Harris: I just wanna talk I really don’t wanna lose you

    Harris: Can we talk later yes or no

    Harris: I don’t what your problem but I need you to bring me what I need tonight it’s hard doing all this gym s--- with this baby and if I don’t do em I’m gonna get a F

    Case takes a massive blow

    With Butts dead and Harris's body still not found, the murder investigation has taken a major blow. The preliminary examination, which began in January 2025, included testimony from dozens of witnesses. Prosecutors relied heavily on digital evidence, including text messages, phone records, and search history.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More

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