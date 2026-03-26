Jarvis Butts death row: Explicit Na’Ziyah Harris text messages reveal details; murder case takes huge blow

Jarvis Butts, who murdered a 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris, was found dead in his cell at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson on Thursday. This comes two weeks after the 43-year-old was sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison for the murder of the Detroit teen. He pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge and also faced years for sexually assaulting other minors. Jarvis Butts, convicted of murdering Na’Ziyah Harris, was found dead in his prison cell (MDOC)

Polic said that the prison staff'provided life-saving measures which were unsuccessful' early in the morning. Butts' death is being reported as a suicide. Butts pleaded guilty to murdering Harris in 2024, after impregnating her, prosecutors said. That is when his text messages with the victim came into light.

Read More: ‘Where is Na’Ziyah’s body?': Here's what Jarvis Butts admitted before his murder sentencing and prison death

Na'Ziyah's body has not been found yet.

Final messages before disappearance One of the most critical pieces of evidence presented in court was the final text exchange between Butts and 13-year-old Harris on January 9, 2024 - the day she vanished.

January 9 , 2024 Harris: Don’t forget be there before 3 I will let you know when I’m leaving the school if you not there I will wait

Harris: Send OK if you see the message so I can delete your number

Butts: OK

Authorities believe this was the last communication between the two before Harris disappeared.

Timeline leading up to disappearance Prosecutors told the court that Harris met Butts on the same day she went missing. The pair allegedly traveled to Ypsilanti before returning to Detroit, where Butts checked into a motel.

At the time, Butts had been expected to turn himself in on a separate gun charge, though that date had been delayed.

Investigators later tracked him to the Rouge River area, where clothing believed to belong to Harris was recovered.

Allegations of grooming and abuse According to prosecutors, the relationship between Butts and Harris began years earlier. Authorities allege he had been grooming and sexually abusing her since 2022.

The court heard that Butts knew Harris through family connections and used that familiarity to gain access to her.

He was described by prosecutors as a repeat offender with a pattern of targeting young girls, including other alleged victims between the ages of 4 and 13.

Explicit messages read in court During the preliminary hearing, Sergeant Shannon Jones read out a series of text messages exchanged between Butts and Harris dating back to 2022.

September 27, 2022 Harris: Come on

Harris: You ok?

Harris: Where are we doing it at your choice

Butts: You tell me

Harris: Basement

Harris: You sure?

Harris: Or job

Butts: Can you suck my d--- please

Butts: And make sure you erase the messages

Harris: K that is what I planned to do

June 5, 2022 Butts: I’m at your house

Harris: Damn we were just there

Harris: You bet not be in my room

Harris: I need another phone

Harris: I miss you

Butts: I stole your panties

June 24, 2023 Butts: Send me some pictures please

Harris: Don’t you still got the other pics

Butts: No

Harris: I will send some

June 27, 2023 Butts: Are you naked yet

Harris: No I don’t wanna get naked

Harris: Are you mad I didn’t get naked

Butts: I used to you telling me no

Harris: Come on bae I’m sorry just not in the mood right now I’m sorry

Messages referencing pregnancy Texts from late 2023 revealed Harris expressing concern about a possible pregnancy, which prosecutors say Butts was aware of.

September 26, 2023 Harris: Bae you up???

Harris: ???

Harris: Yeah

Harris: My period haven’t came at all

Harris: Hello you there???

Butts: What you mean

Harris: It have not came

Butts: Since when

Harris: Since I was in the hospital

Butts: That was last month

Harris: I’m scared idk what to do I have to go to the doctors tm

Butts: You said you took a pregnancy test and it was negative

Harris: It did

Butts: So go get another one

Harris: I can’t I have no money

Harris: You go get one

Harris: You ain’t scared to get a plan b, get a pregnancy test and bring it later today just act like have you have to use the bathroom

Harris: Pls

Harris: Will you do it???

Harris: Hello ?????

Butts: Ok

November 27, 2023 Harris: I just wanna talk I really don’t wanna lose you

Harris: Can we talk later yes or no

Harris: I don’t what your problem but I need you to bring me what I need tonight it’s hard doing all this gym s--- with this baby and if I don’t do em I’m gonna get a F