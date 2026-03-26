Jarvis Butts death row: Police confirm cause of death; chilling details on Na'Ziyah Harris murderer revealed

Jarvis Butts, the man convicted of murdering Detroit's Na'Ziyah Harris, died on Thursday at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson. The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed the prisoner's cause of death in its latest update. This comes after the 43-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Harris, who was 13 at the time. He was also sentenced for sexually assaulting children, and ordered to serve 35-60 years in prison. Jarvis Butts, who was convicted of murdering Na'Ziyah Harris, died in prison (MDOC)

Jarvis Butts cause of death update The MDOC stated that Butts' death is currently being reported as suicide. Authorities further added that staff tried to provide life-saving measures to the convicted murdered on Thursday morning. Michigan State Police were called at the scene at about 6:45 AM local time.

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Sentence and convictions Earlier this month, Butts was sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. In addition, he received multiple sentences ranging from 10 to 15 years for sexual assault charges involving children.

Jarvis Butts charges Second-degree murder (35–60 years)

Second-degree criminal sexual conduct

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor

Three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children under 13

Several charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement reached shortly before trial.

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Details of Na'Ziyah Harris case Na'Ziyah Harris was last seen in January 2024 after getting off a bus in Detroit. Prosecutors said evidence showed she met Butts the day she disappeared.

Authorities alleged that Butts had been grooming Harris since 2022 and had close ties to her family. At the time of her death, Harris was pregnant, and prosecutors stated that Butts was believed to be the father.

Investigators also pointed to disturbing online searches linked to Butts, including queries about abortions, abortion pills, and antifreeze prior to Harris’ death.

Her body has never been recovered.

Plea deal and key condition As part of his plea agreement, Butts was required to provide information about the location of Harris’ body in an effort to give the family some closure.

"One of the most important aspects of the plea agreement was giving Na’Ziyah’s family some semblance of closure. The disclosure of the location of her body was crucial," prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Additional abuse allegations Following his arrest in the Harris case, Butts was charged with multiple sex crimes involving five other girls between the ages of 4 and 13. Prosecutors said these offenses occurred prior to Harris’ disappearance.

He also had a prior conviction for a sex crime involving a child.

Jarvis Butts case timeline Butts was initially charged in 2024 and later accepted a plea deal weeks before he was scheduled to go to trial. The agreement resolved both the murder case and the additional sexual assault charges.

With Butts now deceased, questions remain about whether further details surrounding the case, particularly the location of Harris’ body, will emerge.