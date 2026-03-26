Nancy Guthrie: Annie, Camron at family home raises questions about Tommaso Cioni; Savannah Guthrie speaks out about mom
A YouTuber shared footage of a car and claimed Nancy Guthrie's children Camron and Annie were at the family house amid the ongoing search for the 84-year-old.
Nancy Guthrie's children Annie and Camron reportedly visited her place in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona. This prompted questions about where Annie's husband and Guthrie's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni might be.
A YouTuber had shared video of a car and claimed that Camron and Annie were at Guthrie's home. This comes as it has been over a month that the 84-year-old was reported missing. Her family notified the cops on February 1 and they believe Guthrie was taken from her home the night before.
Also Read | Savannah Guthrie breaks down in first interview after mom Nancy's disappearance: ‘We are in agony’
“Cameron Guthrie and Annie at their family home this morning,” a self-styled independent journalist wrote.
The video drew many reactions with some lauding the YouTubers for sticking to following the case, while others suggested that the family should be given some privacy. Amid all this, one person also wondered where Cioni was.
“Annie and Camron Guthrie At Nancy Guthrie’s TODAY! Where’s Tomasso?,” the person wrote on X. Notably, there is nothing unnatural in Cioni not accompanying his wife when she's visiting her family home with her brother. The couple reportedly have one child together, so Cioni might have stayed back for that case.
Cioni and Annie have been subjected to public scrutiny from the start after former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that Cioni might be a suspect in the case. Pima County Sheriff's Department quashed this rumor and later sheriff Chris Nanos clarified that none of the family members were suspects. However, Guthrie had had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Cioni then reportedly dropped her home, which is close by, making him and his wife among the last people to see her before she was taken.
However, as authorities have cleared both Annie and Cioni, they also got their vehicle back, which cops were examining. Some days back, another YouTuber also ran into Cioni in front of his house, and was reportedly told to leave him alone.
Savannah Guthrie shares message about mother
Savannah Guthrie, TODAY show host, also spoke about her mother's case in an interview that is set to be aired.
“Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night,” she said. Savannah added “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More