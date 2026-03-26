Nancy Guthrie: Annie, Camron at family home raises questions about Tommaso Cioni; Savannah Guthrie speaks out about mom

A YouTuber had shared video of a car and claimed that Camron and Annie were at Guthrie's home. This comes as it has been over a month that the 84-year-old was reported missing. Her family notified the cops on February 1 and they believe Guthrie was taken from her home the night before.

Nancy Guthrie's children Annie and Camron reportedly visited her place in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona. This prompted questions about where Annie's husband and Guthrie's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni might be.

The video drew many reactions with some lauding the YouTubers for sticking to following the case, while others suggested that the family should be given some privacy. Amid all this, one person also wondered where Cioni was.

“Annie and Camron Guthrie At Nancy Guthrie’s TODAY! Where’s Tomasso?,” the person wrote on X. Notably, there is nothing unnatural in Cioni not accompanying his wife when she's visiting her family home with her brother. The couple reportedly have one child together, so Cioni might have stayed back for that case.

Cioni and Annie have been subjected to public scrutiny from the start after former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that Cioni might be a suspect in the case. Pima County Sheriff's Department quashed this rumor and later sheriff Chris Nanos clarified that none of the family members were suspects. However, Guthrie had had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Cioni then reportedly dropped her home, which is close by, making him and his wife among the last people to see her before she was taken.

However, as authorities have cleared both Annie and Cioni, they also got their vehicle back, which cops were examining. Some days back, another YouTuber also ran into Cioni in front of his house, and was reportedly told to leave him alone.

Savannah Guthrie shares message about mother Savannah Guthrie, TODAY show host, also spoke about her mother's case in an interview that is set to be aired.

“Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night,” she said. Savannah added “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”